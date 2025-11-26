Campus life

G.D. Birla Centre for Education Unveils Major Campus Transformation With Future-Ready Facilities

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Nov 2025
13:29 PM

G.D. Birla Centre for Education

G.D. Birla Centre for Education has marked a milestone year of transformation, unveiling an extensive suite of infrastructural upgrades designed to elevate student experience, enhance safety and embrace future-ready learning. Long recognised for its academic excellence, the institution now steps forward with a renewed identity—one that prioritises scholarship within an environment defined by well-being, comfort and cutting-edge technology.

The ambitious redevelopment touches every corner of the campus. The entire school building is now centrally air-conditioned, ensuring a consistently comfortable learning environment throughout the year.

Keeping pace with rapid technological advancement, all classrooms, laboratories and studios have been equipped with Wi-Fi-enabled electronic panels to support digital and AI-enhanced learning. Licences for AI-based educational tools form an integral part of this modernisation drive.

Aesthetic upgrades further enrich the learning atmosphere. Theme-based floors, redesigned classrooms, ergonomically crafted furniture and bright, spacious interiors contribute to an inviting and visually engaging experience for students and staff.

Student safety has been central to the transformation. The campus is now supported by an HT electrical connection to ensure uninterrupted power supply, along with a newly installed bore well for reliable access to water. Industry-grade RO dispensers offering hot, cold and room-temperature drinking water have been introduced across the school. Modern fire-safety systems, a significantly expanded infirmary, a hydraulic lift and more than 100 CCTV cameras ensure continuous monitoring and care across the premises.

Among the most notable additions are a large air-conditioned multipurpose hall, a state-of-the-art library housing 20,000 books, upgraded computer and science laboratories, a fashion design studio, an art studio, dedicated STEM, geography and home science labs, a mass media and English language laboratory, a podcast studio and a spacious indoor play area.

A newly designed, luxurious lounge has also been created to provide comfort for parents and visitors.

“Our tagline, ‘Your Child Matters to Us’, has been the guiding force in all decisions concerning the growth and development of our students. As such, it was imperative that the reimagined infrastructure reflect our commitment to creating an environment where children learn, create, innovate and flourish in a safe, healthy and comfortable space. We will now shift our focus on adding more innovations & variations to our curriculum because above everything else, excellence in academics is what defines us and we will never want take that for granted” said Craig Anthony Lucas, Principal of G.D. Birla Centre for Education.

With its comprehensive campus makeover, G.D. Birla Centre for Education strengthens its standing as one of the city’s most progressive educational institutions—rooted in tradition, yet boldly aligned with global aspirations while redefining the future.

Last updated on 26 Nov 2025
13:29 PM
Campus life GD Birla Centre for Education
