NBEMS to Open NEET SS 2025 Application Edit Window Today; Exam Scheduled for December 26–27

Posted on 28 Nov 2025
File Image

Summary
Candidates wishing to make corrections in their submitted application forms can access the edit link via the official website, natboard.edu.in
The edit window will remain open until November 30, 2025

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that the NEET SS 2025 exam application edit window will open on November 28, 2025. Candidates wishing to make corrections in their submitted application forms can access the edit link via the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The edit window will remain open until November 30, 2025. NBEMS has also scheduled a selective edit window for candidates to rectify deficient or incorrect images, which will be available from December 12 to December 14, 2025. During the edit period, candidates can modify all fields except Name, Nationality, Email ID, Mobile Number, and Test City.

NBEMS will publish exam city details on December 12, 2025, followed by the release of the NEET SS 2025 admit card on December 22, 2025.

The NEET SS 2025 examination will be conducted on December 26 and 27, 2025, in a computer-based test (CBT) mode across designated centers.

NEET SS 2025 Application Edit: Steps to Make Changes

  1. Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in
  2. Click on the NEET SS Exam 2025 Edit Window link on the homepage
  3. Enter login details and submit
  4. Access your application form
  5. Make necessary corrections
  6. Submit the changes and download the confirmation page
  7. Keep a printed copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully review all details before submitting corrections, as only limited fields will remain editable.

