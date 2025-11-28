NEET counselling

JCECEB Revises Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Schedule; Choice Filling Today

Posted on 28 Nov 2025
The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has announced a revised schedule for the Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round. Candidates eligible for this round can now access the updated timetable on the official website, jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

According to the revised schedule, the merit list and seat matrix for the stray vacancy round will be released on November 28, 2025. The choice-filling process for registered candidates will commence the same day and will continue until November 30, 2025.

The provisional seat allotment letter will be available for download from December 1 to December 6, 2025. Candidates allotted seats must complete their document verification and admission formalities at the respective institutes between December 2 and December 6, 2025.

Jharkhand NEEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2025: Steps to Fill Choices

  1. Visit the official website: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
  2. Click on the login link and enter your credentials
  3. Fill in your preferred choices
  4. Submit the choices and download the confirmation page
  5. Keep a printed copy for future reference

The official notice states that the stray vacancy round has been resumed to fill vacant All India seats in BDS and BHMS courses at the following institutions under Babu Dinesh Singh University, Garhwa:

  • Vananchal Dental College and Hospital, Garhwa
  • Devki Mahavir Homeopathic Medical College & Research Hospital, Garhwa
  • Laxmi Chandravansi Homeopathic Medical College Hospital & Research Centre, Bishrampur, Palamu
