SSC Releases Delhi Police Exam 2025 Dates for Constable, Head Constable Posts- Check Details

Posted on 28 Nov 2025
File Image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the Delhi Police Exam 2025 dates for various Constable and Head Constable posts. Candidates can now check the detailed schedule on the SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the Constable (Driver)–Male examination will be conducted on December 16 and 17, 2025. The Constable (Executive) Male and Female examination is scheduled to take place from December 18, 2025, to January 6, 2026.

The Head Constable (Ministerial) exam is set for January 7 to 12, 2026, while the Head Constable (Assistant Wireless Operator/AWO / Tele-Printer Operator/TPO) examination will be held from January 15 to 22, 2026.

These recruitment exams are part of the annual selection process to fill various positions within the Delhi Police force.

Delhi Police Exam 2025 Dates: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access the official exam schedule:

  1. Visit the SSC official website: ssc.gov.in
  2. Click on the Delhi Police Exam 2025 Dates notice displayed on the homepage
  3. A PDF will open with the complete exam schedule
  4. Download and save the document for future reference
