RRB Exam

RRBs Extend RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 Registration Deadline; Check Last Date Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Nov 2025
15:11 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates seeking to apply for various Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) posts can access the application link through the official websites of their respective regional RRBs
As per the latest notification, the last date to submit applications has been extended to December 4, 2025, while the last date for fee payment is December 6, 2025

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced an extension of the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 registration deadline. Candidates seeking to apply for various Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) posts can access the application link through the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

As per the latest notification, the last date to submit applications has been extended to December 4, 2025, while the last date for fee payment is December 6, 2025.

The correction window for modifying application details will be available from December 7 to December 16, 2025. Additionally, eligible candidates requiring a scribe must submit their scribe details between December 17 and December 21, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

RRB NTPC UG 2025: Steps to Register

  1. Visit the official website of your regional RRB
  2. Click on the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 registration link
  3. Register by entering the required details
  4. Log in using your credentials
  5. Fill out the application form and pay the applicable fee
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page
  7. Keep a printed copy for future reference

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,058 posts, including:

  • CBT 1 (Computer-Based Test)
  • CBT 2 (Computer-Based Test)
  • CBT Skill Test / Typing Test (CBTST)
  • Document Verification & Medical Examination

The recruitment procedure comprises:

  • CBT 1 (Computer-Based Test)
  • CBT 2 (Computer-Based Test)
  • CBT Skill Test / Typing Test (CBTST)
  • Document Verification & Medical Examination
Last updated on 28 Nov 2025
15:12 PM
RRB Exam RRB NTPC
Similar stories
Telangana government

Telangana TGTET January 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Get Direct Link to Apply H. . .

bseb

BSEB Extends Objection Window for Bihar STET Answer Key 2025; Check Last Date Here

CBSE 2026

CBSE Begins CTET February 2026 Registration at ctet.nic.in; Exam Scheduled for Februa. . .

bseb

BSEB to Begin Bihar DElEd Admission 2025 Registration from Tomorrow; 30,800 Seats to . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
bseb

BSEB Extends Objection Window for Bihar STET Answer Key 2025; Check Last Date Here

Telangana government

Telangana TGTET January 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Get Direct Link to Apply H. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Begins CTET February 2026 Registration at ctet.nic.in; Exam Scheduled for Februa. . .

bseb

BSEB to Begin Bihar DElEd Admission 2025 Registration from Tomorrow; 30,800 Seats to . . .

Karate Championship

National Open Full Contact Karate Championship 2025 to Be Held at South City Internat. . .

Karnataka Examination Authority

KEA Declares Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result; 2,956 Candidates Q. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality