RRBs Extend RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 Registration Deadline; Check Last Date Here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced an extension of the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 registration deadline. Candidates seeking to apply for various Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) posts can access the application link through the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

As per the latest notification, the last date to submit applications has been extended to December 4, 2025, while the last date for fee payment is December 6, 2025.

The correction window for modifying application details will be available from December 7 to December 16, 2025. Additionally, eligible candidates requiring a scribe must submit their scribe details between December 17 and December 21, 2025.

RRB NTPC UG 2025: Steps to Register

Visit the official website of your regional RRB Click on the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 registration link Register by entering the required details Log in using your credentials Fill out the application form and pay the applicable fee Submit the form and download the confirmation page Keep a printed copy for future reference

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,058 posts, including:

CBT 1 (Computer-Based Test)

CBT 2 (Computer-Based Test)

CBT Skill Test / Typing Test (CBTST)

Document Verification & Medical Examination

The recruitment procedure comprises:

