Staff Selection Commission

SSC Releases Tentative Vacancy List for MTS and Havaldar Recruitment 2025; 7,948 Posts Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Nov 2025
14:03 PM

Summary
The newly published document provides a comprehensive region-wise, state-wise and category-wise breakup of vacancies for both posts
SSC has emphasised that these vacancy figures are tentative and may be revised as departments continue to update their staffing requirements

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative vacancy list for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) recruitment cycle for 2025. The newly published document provides a comprehensive region-wise, state-wise and category-wise breakup of vacancies for both posts.

According to the data, a total of 7,948 vacancies have been reported so far. This includes 6,078 posts for MTS (18–25 years), 732 posts for MTS (18–27 years), and 1,138 Havaldar positions across units of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN).

Out of the total vacancies, 3,679 are unreserved, while 1,973 are allotted to OBC, 859 to SC, 621 to ST, and 816 to EWS categories. Additionally, 310 posts are available for PwD candidates, and 731 vacancies are reserved for ex-servicemen.

The Northern Region has reported the highest number of openings, with Delhi alone accounting for 1,961 MTS posts. The Western Region follows, with Maharashtra listing 732 vacancies, while in the Eastern Region, West Bengal has 542 posts. The Southern Region also holds a significant share, with major contributions from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana.

The 1,138 Havaldar vacancies are distributed across multiple commissionerates under CBIC and CBN, covering major urban centres such as Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, among others. The detailed PDF lists each commissionerate with its respective category-wise distribution.

SSC has emphasised that these vacancy figures are tentative and may be revised as departments continue to update their staffing requirements. Candidates appearing for the MTS and Havaldar examination can access the complete vacancy list on the official SSC website, which provides region-wise and category-wise details.

Last updated on 28 Nov 2025
14:04 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC MTS SSC 2025 SSC job aspirants
