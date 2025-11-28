KEA Declares Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result; 2,956 Candidates Qualify

Summary Candidates can check the Karnataka NEET PG seat allotment result on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in According to the authority, a total of 2,956 candidates have been allotted seats in the first round for Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) programmes

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the NEET PG 2025 round 1 seat allotment result for postgraduate medical admissions in the state. Candidates can now access their allotment status on the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the authority, a total of 2,956 candidates have been allotted seats in the first round for Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) programmes. Additionally, 94 candidates have secured seats under the NRI quota in this round.

KEA has urged candidates to carefully review their seat allotment. Those who find any discrepancies in the result may submit objections via email at keauthority-ka@nic.in. The last date for raising objections is 6 pm today.

In a special notice, KEA reminded students belonging to the SC category to submit their original caste or reservation certificates within the stipulated deadline. Officials emphasized that admit cards will be issued only after the submission of original documents and clarified that no changes in category will be allowed at this stage.

Further instructions for fee payment, document verification, and reporting will be released through the official KEA portal.