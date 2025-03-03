Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology

Gear Up for Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology's MSL 2025 – The Ultimate Football Battle

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Mar 2025
15:56 PM

Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology, Kolkata

Summary
For the first time ever, the Meghnad Saha Soccer League (MSL) is stepping up to a full-fledged 11-a-side format, making its grand debut in a professional stadium.
MSL 2025 is set to redefine college football with its most thrilling edition yet, scheduled for March 8-9.

GO BIG OR GO HOME!

For the first time ever, the Meghnad Saha Soccer League (MSL) to be organised by the Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology is stepping up to a full-fledged 11-a-side format, making its grand debut in a professional stadium.

The stakes? Higher than ever.

The competition? Fierce.

The atmosphere? Absolutely electrifying.

This is not just another college football tournament – it’s a battle for ultimate supremacy!

12 TEAMS. 1 CHAMPION. WHO WILL RISE?

Twelve formidable teams are set to clash in the most intense and unpredictable edition of MSL to date. Expect adrenaline-fueled encounters, game-changing goals, and the rise of new footballing legends as the top collegiate talent fights for glory. With each match carrying the weight of history, only the strongest will emerge victorious. Who will carve their name into MSL history?

LIGHTS, STADIUM, ACTION!

This year marks a historic shift as MSL moves beyond the college grounds to the professional arena of NKDA Football Stadium in Newtown, Kolkata. The stadium’s roaring crowd, high-pressure environment, and electrifying energy will push every player to their limits. This is where dreams are realised, and legends are born!

MSL 2025: A New Chapter in College Football

MSL 2025 is set to redefine college football with its most thrilling edition yet, scheduled for March 8-9. The tournament has already garnered record-breaking registrations, a testament to the overwhelming enthusiasm of players and fans alike.

More than just a competition, MSL 2025 promises an unmatched professional level experience, ensuring every player and spectator is part of an unforgettable sporting spectacle. The organising committee has worked relentlessly to elevate every aspect of the event, delivering a seamless and immersive football extravaganza.

As the countdown begins, excitement is at an all-time high. Who will rise to the occasion and claim the coveted MSL 2025 trophy? The battle lines are drawn, the teams are ready, and the city of Kolkata is about to witness football at its finest.

Get ready to witness history in the making -- MSL 2025 is here to set the field on fire!

Last updated on 03 Mar 2025
15:57 PM
Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology football tournament
