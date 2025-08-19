Maharashtra TAIT Result 2025 Out at mscepune.in - Qualified and Withheld Candidate Details

Summary The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune, has announced the results of the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) 2025. Candidates can now check their Maha TAIT result 2025 on the official website — mscepune.in.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune, has announced the results of the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) 2025. Candidates can now check their Maha TAIT result 2025 on the official website — mscepune.in — and download their scorecards by August 31, 2025.

This year, the TAIT exam was held online in three sessions across 60 centres in 26 districts of Maharashtra. The exam took place between January 27 and May 30, 2025, and again between August 2 and 6, 2025. Out of 2,28,808 registered candidates, 2,11,308 appeared for the test.

How to Download Maha TAIT 2025 Result

Visit the official website at mscepune.in.

Click on the link for the TAIT Exam Result 2025.

Log in using the required credentials.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the scorecard.

According to the MSCE, results have been declared for 10,778 candidates — including 9,951 BEd and 827 DElEd candidates. However, the results of 6,320 candidates (5,805 BEd and 515 DElEd) have been withheld as they failed to submit their mark sheets or valid certificates within the stipulated time.

According to the rules, candidates who pass the relevant professional qualification exam must submit their mark sheet or a valid certificate within one month of passing. Only after this verification will the final scorecards be issued.