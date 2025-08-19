MSCE TAIT

Maharashtra TAIT Result 2025 Out at mscepune.in - Qualified and Withheld Candidate Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Aug 2025
09:42 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune, has announced the results of the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) 2025.
Candidates can now check their Maha TAIT result 2025 on the official website — mscepune.in.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune, has announced the results of the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) 2025. Candidates can now check their Maha TAIT result 2025 on the official website — mscepune.in — and download their scorecards by August 31, 2025.

This year, the TAIT exam was held online in three sessions across 60 centres in 26 districts of Maharashtra. The exam took place between January 27 and May 30, 2025, and again between August 2 and 6, 2025. Out of 2,28,808 registered candidates, 2,11,308 appeared for the test.

How to Download Maha TAIT 2025 Result

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website at mscepune.in.
  • Click on the link for the TAIT Exam Result 2025.
  • Log in using the required credentials.
  • The result will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of the scorecard.

According to the MSCE, results have been declared for 10,778 candidates — including 9,951 BEd and 827 DElEd candidates. However, the results of 6,320 candidates (5,805 BEd and 515 DElEd) have been withheld as they failed to submit their mark sheets or valid certificates within the stipulated time.

According to the rules, candidates who pass the relevant professional qualification exam must submit their mark sheet or a valid certificate within one month of passing. Only after this verification will the final scorecards be issued.

Last updated on 19 Aug 2025
09:43 AM
MSCE TAIT Result Maharashtra Teacher Recruitment
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 - WBMCC Publishes Urgent Notice, Suspends Admission!

WBJEE

ABVP Protests Over Delay in WBJEE Results 2025 Outside Bikash Bhawan, Several Detaine. . .

civil services exams

60 Civil Services Aspirants from Odisha to Get Free Coaching - Know How to Qualify

IBPS

IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 for Prelims Exam Soon at ibps.in- Exam on August 30

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 - WBMCC Publishes Urgent Notice, Suspends Admission!

WBJEE

ABVP Protests Over Delay in WBJEE Results 2025 Outside Bikash Bhawan, Several Detaine. . .

civil services exams

60 Civil Services Aspirants from Odisha to Get Free Coaching - Know How to Qualify

IBPS

IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 for Prelims Exam Soon at ibps.in- Exam on August 30

Madhya Pradesh government

DME Madhya Pradesh To Announce MP NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Today- D. . .

Teacher Recruitment

Application for RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025 Begins Tomorrow at rpsc.rajastha. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality