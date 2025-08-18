civil services exams

60 Civil Services Aspirants from Odisha to Get Free Coaching - Know How to Qualify

PTI
Posted on 18 Aug 2025
15:23 PM

File Image

Summary
A select group of civil services aspirants in Kalahandi district of Odisha will get coaching free of cost every year under the newly launched ‘Mission Akankhya’.
The selected students will be provided coaching by experts in Bhawanipatna from the first week of October.

A select group of civil services aspirants in Kalahandi district of Odisha will get coaching free of cost every year under the newly launched ‘Mission Akankhya’, an official said on Saturday.

An MOU in this regard was signed between the Kalahandi district administration and Vision IAS, New Delhi, on the occasion of Independence Day, he said.

Vision IAS vice-president Deepali Chaturvedi and Kalahandi Collector Sachin Pawar signed the agreement to implement the mission under the CSR initiative of the private coaching institute, the district magistrate said in a post on X.

The district administration will provide the infrastructure facilities and Vision IAS will impart free coaching to a group of 60 students each year, selected on the basis of a written test and interview in both classroom and online mode, the official said.

Registrations will start from August 22, and the examination will be conducted on September 21, he said.

Chaturvedi said Vision IAS has taken similar initiative in the interiors of aspirational districts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In Odisha, this is the first such venture in Kalahandi district, the official said. Kalahandi is an aspirational district identified by the NITI Aayog for focused development under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP).

The selected students will be provided coaching by experts in Bhawanipatna from the first week of October, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 18 Aug 2025
15:25 PM
civil services exams Odisha Free Coaching
