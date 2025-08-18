Madhya Pradesh government

DME Madhya Pradesh To Announce MP NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Today- Detailed Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Aug 2025
15:06 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Once declared, candidates can check the MP NEET round 1 allotment result on the DME MP website- dme.mponline.gov.in
Candidates who get a seat in the first round of MP NEET counselling need to report in person at the allotted institute for document verification and admissions between August 19 and 23

The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh is expected to announce the MP NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result today, August 18. Once declared, candidates can check the MP NEET round 1 allotment result on the DME MP website- dme.mponline.gov.in .

Earlier, the MP NEET round 1 seat allotment result was scheduled for August 6, but it was postponed. As per the revised schedule of MP NEET counselling, fresh registrations and profile, registration details editing were allowed between August 7 and 11. The department released a revised state merit list of registered candidates on August 12. MP domicile and registered fresh candidates were allowed to fill out and lock their choices between August 13 and 15.

Candidates who get a seat in the first round of MP NEET counselling need to report in person at the allotted institute for document verification and admissions between August 19 and 23. They will have the option to resign or cancel their admission online at the college level between August 19 and 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of admission, they can also exercise the option for degradation of seats in the second round.

MP NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to download

1. Go to the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in

2. Open the UG counselling page and then the allotment list link available on the home page

3. Click on the round 1 allotment list link. If asked, provide your login details

4. Submit the details. The seat allotment result will be displayed

5. Check your seat allotment result and download the allotment order

Last updated on 18 Aug 2025
15:07 PM
Madhya Pradesh government MP NEET UG 2025 seat allotment NEET counselling NEET UG 2025
Similar stories
WBJEE

ABVP Protests Over Delay in WBJEE Results 2025 Outside Bikash Bhawan, Several Detaine. . .

civil services exams

60 Civil Services Aspirants from Odisha to Get Free Coaching - Know How to Qualify

IBPS

IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 for Prelims Exam Soon at ibps.in- Exam on August 30

Teacher Recruitment

Application for RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025 Begins Tomorrow at rpsc.rajastha. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBJEE

ABVP Protests Over Delay in WBJEE Results 2025 Outside Bikash Bhawan, Several Detaine. . .

civil services exams

60 Civil Services Aspirants from Odisha to Get Free Coaching - Know How to Qualify

IBPS

IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 for Prelims Exam Soon at ibps.in- Exam on August 30

Teacher Recruitment

Application for RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025 Begins Tomorrow at rpsc.rajastha. . .

Kerala government

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today- Know What's Nex. . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Extends Deadline For Karnataka DCET 2025 Final Round Option Entry- Check Fresh Da. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality