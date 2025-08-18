IBPS

IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 for Prelims Exam Soon at ibps.in- Exam on August 30

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is expected to release the IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 for prelims exam soon. Candidates who have registered themselves for Specialist Officer posts can download the call letter once available by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

According to the tentative calendar, the preliminary examination will be held on August 30, 2025. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS.

As per the official notice, this recruitment drive will fill up 1007 Specialist Officer posts in the organisation. Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination.

IBPS SO Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

2. Click on IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed

5. Check the admit card and download it

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

