NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 - WBMCC Publishes Urgent Notice, Suspends Admission!

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Aug 2025
09:22 AM

Summary
In a sudden development, the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has suspended the NEET UG 2025 round 1 admission process for MBBS and BDS courses.
The announcement came just two days before the scheduled release of the round 1 seat allotment result.

In a sudden development, the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has suspended the NEET UG 2025 round 1 admission process for MBBS and BDS courses “till further order.” The announcement came just two days before the scheduled release of the round 1 seat allotment result, leaving over 11,000 candidates in uncertainty.

The WB NEET UG Medical Dental 2025 Counseling/Admission process has been kept in abeyance till further order. All concerned are hereby informed accordingly,” read the official notification.

The suspension comes shortly after the publication of the revised provisional state merit list for the 85% state quota seats, which included 11,178 candidates. However, no specific reason for the halt was cited in the urgent notice.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had paused the admission and recruitment process across West Bengal due to legal disputes related to OBC reservation. The court recently permitted the process to resume and directed the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) to publish a fresh merit list. Following this, WBMCC released a revised merit list on August 16 and scheduled the seat allotment results for August 20, with college reporting from August 21 to 23.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 19 Aug 2025
NEET UG 2025 WB NEET UG 2025 WBMCC NEET counselling
