WB Madhyamik 2027: Minimum Age Set at 15; WBBSE Tightens Eligibility Norms

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially set the minimum age requirement at 15 years for students appearing in the Madhyamik Pariksha 2027, the state’s Class 10 board examination. According to the new directive, students born on or before October 31, 2012, will be eligible to take the exam scheduled for the 2026–27 academic year.

In its notice to school authorities, the board has strictly instructed that no student born after October 31, 2012, should be forwarded for enrollment in the upcoming Madhyamik exams. This decision is in accordance with earlier state government directives issued on July 31, 1991, and October 28, 2005, which introduced age regulations for students entering Class 9 and lower classes. The guidelines aim to ensure a uniform academic and maturity level among board examinees.

Meanwhile, the WBBSE has already declared the WB Madhyamik 2026 exam schedule, with Class 10 board exams set to be conducted from February 2 to February 12, 2026. As part of a broader revamp of the secondary education system, the board has introduced significant curricular changes, including a semester system for Classes 11 and 12, starting with the Class 12 semester exams scheduled for September 8-22, 2025.

In a separate update, WBBSE has asked all schools to submit student-wise details of the medium of instruction and chosen first language. The board clarified that institutions offering both Bengali and English mediums can now allow students to select either language as their first language, based on student preference and school infrastructure.

These reforms reflect WBBSE’s ongoing efforts to standardise academic benchmarks and offer greater flexibility in language instruction across West Bengal’s secondary schools.