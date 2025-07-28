TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result OUT- Know Details Here

Summary Candidates will be able to download the seat allotment result by visiting the official website- tgpolycet.nic.in

The Department of Technical Education Telangana, announced the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result today, July 28, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the seat allotment result by visiting the official website- tgpolycet.nic.in.

The TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment order will include the candidate's name, rank, hall ticket number, caste, and seat category. Candidates who qualified for the TS POLYCET 2025 exam are eligible for polytechnic admissions through the counselling process.

Candidates will have to report to the allotted college after the TS POLYCET final phase results of counselling with a set of xerox copies of certificates and the original Transfer Certificate (TC).

TS POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website- tgpolycet.nic.in Key in the required details in the candidate portal Download the TG POLYCET 2025 provisional allotment order Pay the required fee mentioned in the provisional allotment order Confirm the provisionally allotted seat and obtain the admission number Take a printout of the TS POLYCET 2025 allotment order for further use