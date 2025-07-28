TS POLYCET 2025

TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result OUT- Know Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jul 2025
13:12 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates will be able to download the seat allotment result by visiting the official website- tgpolycet.nic.in

The Department of Technical Education Telangana, announced the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result today, July 28, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the seat allotment result by visiting the official website- tgpolycet.nic.in.

The TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment order will include the candidate's name, rank, hall ticket number, caste, and seat category. Candidates who qualified for the TS POLYCET 2025 exam are eligible for polytechnic admissions through the counselling process.

Candidates will have to report to the allotted college after the TS POLYCET final phase results of counselling with a set of xerox copies of certificates and the original Transfer Certificate (TC).

ADVERTISEMENT

TS POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- tgpolycet.nic.in
  2. Key in the required details in the candidate portal
  3. Download the TG POLYCET 2025 provisional allotment order
  4. Pay the required fee mentioned in the provisional allotment order
  5. Confirm the provisionally allotted seat and obtain the admission number
  6. Take a printout of the TS POLYCET 2025 allotment order for further use
Last updated on 28 Jul 2025
13:38 PM
TS POLYCET 2025 Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test seat allotment
Similar stories
COMEDK

COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Expected Today- Know Details

AP EAPCET 2025

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Counselling Begins: Web Option Entry Starts, Find Direct L. . .

TS PGECET 2025

TS PGECET 2025 Counselling Schedule Out - Registration to Begin Soon, Check All Detai. . .

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Begins Today at rajugneet2025.com- Detailed Schedu. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
COMEDK

COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Expected Today- Know Details

AP EAPCET 2025

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Counselling Begins: Web Option Entry Starts, Find Direct L. . .

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Begins Today at rajugneet2025.com- Detailed Schedu. . .

TS PGECET 2025

TS PGECET 2025 Counselling Schedule Out - Registration to Begin Soon, Check All Detai. . .

TNPSC

TNPSC Group 4 Exam Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today- Check Details

AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Out: Confirm Admission by July 30

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality