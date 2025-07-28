Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Begins Today at rajugneet2025.com- Detailed Schedule Inside

Rajasthan government

The Rajasthan government commenced the registration process for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 today, July 28, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of Rajasthan NEET at rajugneet2025.com.

As per the schedule, the deadline for depositing the application fee at the website is August 1, 2025. The provisional merit list and list of PwD, Defence/ Para Military/ NRI candidates for verification will be done on August 2, 2025. Candidates can deposit the security amount from August 5 to August 7, 2025.

The choice filling will start on August 5 and will close on August 7, 2025. The first allotment list will be released on August 10, 2025. Printing of allotment letters by the candidates can be done from August 10 to August 14, 2025. Reporting, document submission at the allotted college desk can be done from August 11 to August 14, 2025.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to register

1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan NEET at rajugneet2025.com

2. Click on Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and fill the application form

5. Make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

