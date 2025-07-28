Decode Strategy, Uncover Layers – Xavier’s Consulting Club unveils the Annual Consulting Camp 2025

Summary The Xavier’s Consulting Club of St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, is back with its much-anticipated Annual Consulting Camp, set to take place on July 28 and 29, 2025 This immersive experience is built to give students a strong grip on the basics of consulting from understanding how structured problem-solving works to exploring how consultants actually think

The Xavier’s Consulting Club of St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, is back with its much-anticipated Annual Consulting Camp, set to take place on July 28 and 29, 2025. Aimed especially at those taking their first steps into the world of business strategy and problem-solving, the camp promises two days packed with learning, collaboration, and just the right amount of challenge.

This immersive experience is built to give students a strong grip on the basics of consulting from understanding how structured problem-solving works to exploring how consultants actually think. With hands-on workshops, interactive sessions with dignitaries, and engaging activities throughout, participants can expect more than just surface-level theory. It’s about rolling up your sleeves and actually doing the work.

Day one opens with a fireside chat featuring seasoned professionals Adhyayan Negandhi (Senior Consultant, McKinsey), Srijita Neogy (Consultant, Accenture), and Deepak Kumar (Solution Manager, Deloitte). This is followed by a mock case simulation between Xavier’s Consulting Club members and the speakers. This simulation aims to offer a ringside view into how consultants break down problems, brainstorm strategies, and build real-time solutions. The session wraps up with an open-floor Q&A, giving students a chance to ask, explore, and learn directly from the speakers.

The second day of the Camp sparks a whole new momentum. The spotlight moves to Casecade, the club’s exclusive first-year case competition, a high-stakes, high-intensity showdown that puts your thinking, speed, and strategy to the ultimate test. Designed to push you beyond classroom theory, this isn't the usual case comp. It’s built to test how quickly one can think, how clearly one can structure, and how well one can stay composed when everything starts moving simultaneously. The journey begins with an online round on July 27, where hundreds will compete, but only a select few will earn their spot for the on-campus second round and finals on July 29. From there, the pace picks up fast. Each round is crafted to challenge differently. One moment you're decoding a business crisis, the next you're being thrown a curveball that changes everything. Expect cases that don’t come with a fixed formula, environments that shift mid-round, and judges that look for clarity over complexity. It’s not just about frameworks and facts, it’s about reading the room, adapting in real time, and trusting your instincts when the clock is ticking. And through it all, you're on your own, no lifelines, no team to fall back on. Just you, your mind, and the pressure to perform.

This is your chance to experience what real-time decision-making feels like, to see how you respond when you're thrown into the deep end, and to walk away with a sharper, stronger, and more confident approach to problem-solving.

The final showdown will be judged by Divyanshu Chokhani (Manager, Bain & Company), Vinayak Maheshwari (Consultant, Accenture), and Shankhabrata Misra (Manager, Deloitte), who bring with them a wealth of experience and sharp eyes for strategy.

The Annual Consulting Camp isn’t just another college event; it’s a starting line for curious minds who want to dive deeper into how business problems are tackled in the real world. Whether you’re looking to build your skills, meet like-minded people, or simply figure out if consulting is your thing, this camp is where it all begins.