college events

Decode Strategy, Uncover Layers – Xavier’s Consulting Club unveils the Annual Consulting Camp 2025

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jul 2025
11:58 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Xavier’s Consulting Club of St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, is back with its much-anticipated Annual Consulting Camp, set to take place on July 28 and 29, 2025
This immersive experience is built to give students a strong grip on the basics of consulting from understanding how structured problem-solving works to exploring how consultants actually think

The Xavier’s Consulting Club of St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, is back with its much-anticipated Annual Consulting Camp, set to take place on July 28 and 29, 2025. Aimed especially at those taking their first steps into the world of business strategy and problem-solving, the camp promises two days packed with learning, collaboration, and just the right amount of challenge.

This immersive experience is built to give students a strong grip on the basics of consulting from understanding how structured problem-solving works to exploring how consultants actually think. With hands-on workshops, interactive sessions with dignitaries, and engaging activities throughout, participants can expect more than just surface-level theory. It’s about rolling up your sleeves and actually doing the work.

Day one opens with a fireside chat featuring seasoned professionals Adhyayan Negandhi (Senior Consultant, McKinsey), Srijita Neogy (Consultant, Accenture), and Deepak Kumar (Solution Manager, Deloitte). This is followed by a mock case simulation between Xavier’s Consulting Club members and the speakers. This simulation aims to offer a ringside view into how consultants break down problems, brainstorm strategies, and build real-time solutions. The session wraps up with an open-floor Q&A, giving students a chance to ask, explore, and learn directly from the speakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second day of the Camp sparks a whole new momentum. The spotlight moves to Casecade, the club’s exclusive first-year case competition, a high-stakes, high-intensity showdown that puts your thinking, speed, and strategy to the ultimate test. Designed to push you beyond classroom theory, this isn't the usual case comp. It’s built to test how quickly one can think, how clearly one can structure, and how well one can stay composed when everything starts moving simultaneously. The journey begins with an online round on July 27, where hundreds will compete, but only a select few will earn their spot for the on-campus second round and finals on July 29. From there, the pace picks up fast. Each round is crafted to challenge differently. One moment you're decoding a business crisis, the next you're being thrown a curveball that changes everything. Expect cases that don’t come with a fixed formula, environments that shift mid-round, and judges that look for clarity over complexity. It’s not just about frameworks and facts, it’s about reading the room, adapting in real time, and trusting your instincts when the clock is ticking. And through it all, you're on your own, no lifelines, no team to fall back on. Just you, your mind, and the pressure to perform.

This is your chance to experience what real-time decision-making feels like, to see how you respond when you're thrown into the deep end, and to walk away with a sharper, stronger, and more confident approach to problem-solving.

The final showdown will be judged by Divyanshu Chokhani (Manager, Bain & Company), Vinayak Maheshwari (Consultant, Accenture), and Shankhabrata Misra (Manager, Deloitte), who bring with them a wealth of experience and sharp eyes for strategy.

The Annual Consulting Camp isn’t just another college event; it’s a starting line for curious minds who want to dive deeper into how business problems are tackled in the real world. Whether you’re looking to build your skills, meet like-minded people, or simply figure out if consulting is your thing, this camp is where it all begins.

Last updated on 28 Jul 2025
11:59 AM
college events St. Xavier’s College
Similar stories
Loreto College

Loreto College UN MUN Cell Hosts British Envoy in First Diplomatic Engagement Series . . .

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade

IIFT Kolkata Campus Celebrates Foundation Day, Honouring Legacy and Aspiration

Sister Nivedita University

Salesforce partners with Eastern India’s leading university to revolutionise higher. . .

college events

AI for Healthcare Excellence: ATAL FDP at Supreme Knowledge Foundation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Admissions 2025: 7,790 Apply Under CW Quota; Final ECC Submission Deadline Toda. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule Revised! Registration, Choice-Filling Exten. . .

RRB Exam

RRB Technician 2025 Registration Extended - Check Updated Application and Exam Schedu. . .

CAT 2025

IIM CAT 2025 Exam Schedule Released - Check Registration Details, Eligibility & Key D. . .

IBPS SO

IBPS PO, SO Exam 2025: Notice Regarding Registration, Application Edit Window Issued!. . .

NTA

NTA To Close NTET Answer Key 2025 Challenge Window Today! Read Details Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality