COMEDK

COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Expected Today- Know Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jul 2025
13:30 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET 2025) and participated in the COMEDK counselling process can check the round 1 allotment result from 4 pm on comedk.org
As per the schedule, the choice filling for the mock round started on July 18 and ended on July 20

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is expected to announce the seat allotment results for round 1 of Engineering admissions today, July 28. Candidates who have appeared for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET 2025) and participated in the COMEDK counselling process can check the round 1 allotment result from 4 pm on comedk.org.

As per the schedule, the choice filling for the mock round started on July 18 and ended on July 20. COMEDK announced the UGET mock allotment result for Engineering admission on July 22. Candidates were allowed to edit their choices between July 22 and 24. Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round must report to the college by 4 pm on August 1. Allotted candidates can cancel their seats by 4 pm on August 4.

COMEDK Engineering counselling is being held for admission to 26,827 undergraduate seats at 217 participating institutes. The exam took place on May 10 and May 25, 2025, in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in three sessions: from 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM, from 1 PM to 4 PM, and from 5.30 PM to 8.30 PM.

ADVERTISEMENT

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 28 Jul 2025
13:30 PM
COMEDK COMEDK UGET 2025 COMEDK UGET
Similar stories
TS POLYCET 2025

TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result OUT- Know Details Here

AP EAPCET 2025

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Counselling Begins: Web Option Entry Starts, Find Direct L. . .

TS PGECET 2025

TS PGECET 2025 Counselling Schedule Out - Registration to Begin Soon, Check All Detai. . .

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Begins Today at rajugneet2025.com- Detailed Schedu. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TS POLYCET 2025

TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result OUT- Know Details Here

AP EAPCET 2025

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Counselling Begins: Web Option Entry Starts, Find Direct L. . .

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Begins Today at rajugneet2025.com- Detailed Schedu. . .

TS PGECET 2025

TS PGECET 2025 Counselling Schedule Out - Registration to Begin Soon, Check All Detai. . .

TNPSC

TNPSC Group 4 Exam Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today- Check Details

AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Out: Confirm Admission by July 30

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality