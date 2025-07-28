COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Expected Today- Know Details

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET 2025) and participated in the COMEDK counselling process can check the round 1 allotment result from 4 pm on comedk.org As per the schedule, the choice filling for the mock round started on July 18 and ended on July 20

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is expected to announce the seat allotment results for round 1 of Engineering admissions today, July 28. Candidates who have appeared for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET 2025) and participated in the COMEDK counselling process can check the round 1 allotment result from 4 pm on comedk.org.

As per the schedule, the choice filling for the mock round started on July 18 and ended on July 20. COMEDK announced the UGET mock allotment result for Engineering admission on July 22. Candidates were allowed to edit their choices between July 22 and 24. Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round must report to the college by 4 pm on August 1. Allotted candidates can cancel their seats by 4 pm on August 4.

COMEDK Engineering counselling is being held for admission to 26,827 undergraduate seats at 217 participating institutes. The exam took place on May 10 and May 25, 2025, in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in three sessions: from 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM, from 1 PM to 4 PM, and from 5.30 PM to 8.30 PM.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.