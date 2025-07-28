AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Counselling Begins: Web Option Entry Starts, Find Direct Link

Summary The final phase registration for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2025 counselling—formerly known as AP EAMCET—has officially commenced. The web option entry process for choosing preferred courses and colleges has also begun today, July 28.

The final phase registration for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2025 counselling—formerly known as AP EAMCET—has officially commenced. Candidates can submit their application form and documents till July 30, 2025, through the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

To participate in the final round, aspirants must click on the “Final Phase Candidate Registration” link and enter their AP EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth. The web option entry process for choosing preferred courses and colleges has also begun today, July 28. Even candidates who participated earlier must submit fresh options to be considered for the final round.

AP EAMCET Final Phase Counselling 2025: Registration Fee

General category: ₹1,200

Reserved categories (SC/ST): ₹600

Only candidates who did not pay the fee during the first phase need to make this payment now.

Who Can Participate?

Candidates who were not allotted a seat in the earlier phase.

Those unsatisfied with the first-round allotment.

Fresh applicants who did not register in round 1.

New applicants will be required to undergo document verification at designated centres before proceeding to web options.

Candidates are advised to complete registration, document verification, and web option entry within the stipulated timeline to be considered for final seat allotment in participating engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

