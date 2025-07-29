COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out at comedk.org; Confirm Admission by August 1

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jul 2025
File Image

Summary
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has officially released the Round 1 seat allotment result for COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling.
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has officially released the Round 1 seat allotment result for COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam and participated in the engineering counselling process can now check their allotment status through the official website — comedk.org.

The COMEDK engineering counselling process aims to fill 26,827 undergraduate seats across 217 participating engineering institutes in Karnataka. To access the seat allotment result, candidates need to log in to their COMEDK portal using their credentials. The allotment result displays key details such as the name of the allotted college, branch of engineering, and associated fee structure.

Following the declaration of the results, candidates are required to either accept the allotted seat or opt for participation in subsequent rounds of counselling. The deadline to confirm the seat or express willingness to participate in the next round is August 1, 2025. Additionally, candidates allotted a seat in Round 1 must report to their allotted institute by 4 PM on August 1 to complete the admission formalities.

COMEDK had earlier conducted the mock round choice filling from July 18 to 20, followed by the mock allotment result release on July 22. An editing window was provided between July 22 and 24 for candidates to revise their preferences.

Candidates who wish to cancel their allotted seats may do so by 4 PM on August 4.

For more updates and important announcements, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official COMEDK website.

COMEDK UGET 2025 Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Counselling seat allotment
