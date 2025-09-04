Exebit 2025: Lakshmipat Singhania Academy’s Tech Fest Celebrates Innovation

Summary Lakshmipat Singhania Academy and Lakshmipat Singhania Academy International recently concluded the 14th edition of Exebit, their much-awaited three-day interschool tech fest. This year’s theme, “Towards the Techade”, celebrated the transformative power of technology and its potential to shape the coming decade, inspiring young innovators to think ahead with creativity and purpose.

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy and Lakshmipat Singhania Academy International recently concluded the 14th edition of Exebit, their much-awaited three-day interschool tech fest, held on July 19, August 7, and August 8. This year’s theme, “Towards the Techade”, celebrated the transformative power of technology and its potential to shape the coming decade, inspiring young innovators to think ahead with creativity and purpose.

The inauguration ceremony set the tone for the fest with a teaser presentation, followed by soulful renditions of “Diamonds” and “Ek Jindari” by the students, and an energetic dance performance on “Khol De Parr”, symbolizing kindness in community. Chief Guest Mr. Madan Mohan Chakraborty, CEO and Managing Director for India at Iskraemeco, addressed the gathering, highlighting the fine balance between originality and repetition in art, while also reflecting on the impact of AI and automation, before declaring the fest open.

Across three days, Exebit 2025 unfolded with a wide spectrum of events merging art, technology, and innovation. Day 1 featured Click, a photography contest capturing creativity through unique perspectives. Day 2 brought a flurry of dynamic events, from eco-friendly robot models in Artfiy and AI-assisted illustrations in Paint IT All, to smart city designs in Scratch Your Head and binary pixel art in Excel Pixel. The day also saw web design, cartoon-inspired storytelling, AI music experiments, and a spirited quiz on “AI Everything Under Cyber World.”

Day 3 pushed boundaries further with Python-based game designing, filmmaking, QR code innovation, AI ethics awareness dramas, and cryptograph decoding challenges. Standout events included Sugarware 2.0, where students designed AI-based diagnoses and lifestyle plans, ICare, which promoted community-focused innovation, and Tinkering, which challenged participants to create 3D robotic limb designs. The festival closed with Vlogumentary, a vibrant video log capturing the highlights of Exebit.

The grand award ceremony celebrated the spirit of innovation, applauding winners and participants for their brilliance. The Presidents of Exebit delivered heartfelt addresses, acknowledging the hard work of the organizing teams and inspiring peers to continue embracing technology as a tool for positive change.

With its engaging theme and diverse events, Exebit 2025 once again stood as a beacon of creativity, collaboration, and future-focused learning, reinforcing Lakshmipat Singhania Academy’s commitment to nurturing young innovators.