CBSE Urges Affiliated Schools to Register as NIOS Exam Centres for April–May 2026 Session

CBSE has issued a notification requesting all its affiliated schools to extend support to the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) by registering as examination centres.
The registration window will remain open until December 31, 2025.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notification requesting all its affiliated schools to extend support to the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) by registering as examination centres for the upcoming April–May 2026 Public Examinations. The board emphasised that NIOS, which conducts public examinations twice a year, relies heavily on the cooperation and infrastructure of affiliated schools to ensure the smooth conduct of tests for Secondary, Senior Secondary, and Vocational courses.

According to the CBSE circular, NIOS will be holding its next cycle of Public Examinations in April–May 2026, and schools have been asked to confirm their willingness to serve as examination centres through an online process. CBSE noted that the participation of affiliated institutions plays a crucial role in enabling NIOS to carry out these examinations efficiently and securely. The circular also highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating that the support of CBSE schools directly contributes to facilitating examination arrangements for thousands of NIOS learners across the country.

Schools willing to participate can submit their consent through the official NIOS portal at exams.nios.ac.in, where the registration window will remain open until December 31, 2025. Additionally, NIOS has published the detailed norms for establishing an examination centre on its website, enabling schools to review requirements before completing the process. CBSE has encouraged timely registration to ensure smooth planning and logistical preparation for the April–May 2026 examination session.

Read the official notice here.

