Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 5 Counselling Announced for BDS Admissions; Registration Open

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Dec 2025
16:01 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates can register for the final round through the official website, rajugneet2025.com, until December 12
With this final counselling round, the state aims to fill all remaining BDS seats for the 2025–26 academic session

SMS Medical College, Jaipur has released the schedule for Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 counselling round 5, which will be held exclusively for BDS admissions. Eligible candidates can register for the final round through the official website, rajugneet2025.com, until December 12.

The announcement follows the Medical Counselling Committee’s (MCC) directive to conduct an additional counselling round to fill vacant BDS seats under the state quota. Candidates who exited earlier rounds — specifically those who withdrew with forfeiture of the security amount in round 2 — may also apply again, provided they meet the eligibility criteria.

Security Deposit Requirements

To participate in the BDS counselling process:

  • Candidates must deposit a Rs 10,000 security fee for opting for private dental colleges.
  • Those who have already paid Rs 10,000, Rs 50,000, or Rs 1 lakh, Rs 2 lakh, or Rs 5 lakh in previous rounds will automatically be allowed to fill choices for private dental colleges.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025: Round 5 BDS Schedule

Fresh registrations: December 11 to 12

Provisional seat matrix: December 11

Verification and submission of original documents: December 14

Security deposit: December 14 to 15

Choice filling: December 14 to 15

Publishing of provisional merit list: December 15

Printing of application form: December 16

Seat allotment result: December 16

Printing of allotment letter: December 17 to 19

Deposition of one-year tuition fee: December 17 to 19

Reporting and document submission: December 17 to 19

With this final counselling round, the state aims to fill all remaining BDS seats for the 2025–26 academic session. Candidates are advised to adhere strictly to the deadlines and keep their documents ready for verification.

Last updated on 11 Dec 2025
16:06 PM
NEET counselling NEET UG NEET UG 2025
