SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Shortly at sbi.co.in; 5,180 Junior Associate Posts to Be Filled

Summary
Once released, candidates who appeared for the main examination will be able to check their scores through the official SBI website, sbi.co.in, where a direct result link will be activated
The SBI Clerk Mains exam, conducted in November 2025, carried a total of 200 marks and lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes

The State Bank of India (SBI) is yet to declare the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 for the recruitment of Junior Associates. Once released, candidates who appeared for the main examination will be able to check their scores through the official SBI website, sbi.co.in, where a direct result link will be activated.

The SBI Clerk Mains exam, conducted in November 2025, carried a total of 200 marks and lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes. The paper was divided into four sections — General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude — each with separate sectional timings.

As per the marking scheme, the exam featured negative marking, with ¼ mark deducted for every incorrect answer in the objective-type questions. To qualify, candidates must score a minimum aggregate percentage, with a 5% relaxation applicable to candidates from SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, XS, and DXS categories.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 5,180 Junior Associate vacancies across the country. Of these, 2,255 posts are reserved for Unreserved (UR) candidates, 508 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 1,179 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 450 for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 788 for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Candidates are advised to regularly check the SBI website for updates on the announcement of the result.

