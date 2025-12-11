NEET counselling

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Postponed; New Date to Be Announced Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Dec 2025
13:14 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates awaiting their allotment orders will be able to download them from the official counselling website, cgdme.in, once the revised date is announced
A total of 875 candidates who qualified NEET PG 2025 and fulfilled the eligibility criteria have been included in the state merit list for round 1

The Commissionerate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh has postponed the release of the NEET PG 2025 round 1 seat allotment result due to “unavoidable reasons”. Candidates awaiting their allotment orders will be able to download them from the official counselling website, cgdme.in, once the revised date is announced.

A total of 875 candidates who qualified NEET PG 2025 and fulfilled the eligibility criteria have been included in the state merit list for round 1. Additionally, 29 in-service candidates have been granted bonus marks based on their years of professional experience.

The round 1 seat allotment results were originally scheduled to be declared on December 10, but have now been deferred. “All candidates participating in the counseling for Medical Postgraduate (MD/MS) courses in Chhattisgarh State for the academic year 2025 are hereby informed that the allocation for the first phase of counselling… has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances,” the official notification stated. A new date will be communicated soon through the counselling portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the admission process, candidates who secured the minimum qualifying marks in NEET PG 2025 are required to submit a one-time security deposit along with the counselling application fee.

  • For UR candidates, the counselling fee is ₹25,000 and the security deposit is ₹2 lakh.
  • Candidates from reserved categories must pay ₹12,500 as counselling fee when applying for seats in government medical colleges.

Authorities have clarified that the fee will be forfeited if a candidate allotted a seat in Round 2 either fails to take admission or accepts the seat and later withdraws.

For seat registration across institutions, candidates must pay ₹1,000 for government and private medical seats, while those applying under the NRI quota are required to submit ₹10,000.

The state counselling body is expected to publish the revised schedule soon, and candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates.

Last updated on 11 Dec 2025
13:14 PM
NEET counselling NEET PG NEET 2025 NEET PG 2025
Similar stories
Exam Centre

CBSE Urges Affiliated Schools to Register as NIOS Exam Centres for April–May 2026 S. . .

XLRI Jamshedpur

XLRI Jamshedpur To Close XAT 2026 Registration For MBA, PGDM Courses Today- Check Det. . .

Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar Board Opens BSEB DElEd 2026 Exam Registration For 30,750 Seats; Applications Ti. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC UG City Slip 2025 Issued for CBT 2 - Direct Download Link and Admit Card Upd. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Exam Centre

CBSE Urges Affiliated Schools to Register as NIOS Exam Centres for April–May 2026 S. . .

Ling Liang High School

Ling Liang High School Hosts Colourful 49th Annual Concert at Girish Mancha

XLRI Jamshedpur

XLRI Jamshedpur To Close XAT 2026 Registration For MBA, PGDM Courses Today- Check Det. . .

Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar Board Opens BSEB DElEd 2026 Exam Registration For 30,750 Seats; Applications Ti. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC UG City Slip 2025 Issued for CBT 2 - Direct Download Link and Admit Card Upd. . .

IBPS SO

IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 Announced: Scorecards Out on ibps.in Till December 17

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality