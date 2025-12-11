Chhattisgarh NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Postponed; New Date to Be Announced Soon

Summary Candidates awaiting their allotment orders will be able to download them from the official counselling website, cgdme.in, once the revised date is announced A total of 875 candidates who qualified NEET PG 2025 and fulfilled the eligibility criteria have been included in the state merit list for round 1

The Commissionerate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh has postponed the release of the NEET PG 2025 round 1 seat allotment result due to “unavoidable reasons”. Candidates awaiting their allotment orders will be able to download them from the official counselling website, cgdme.in, once the revised date is announced.

A total of 875 candidates who qualified NEET PG 2025 and fulfilled the eligibility criteria have been included in the state merit list for round 1. Additionally, 29 in-service candidates have been granted bonus marks based on their years of professional experience.

The round 1 seat allotment results were originally scheduled to be declared on December 10, but have now been deferred. “All candidates participating in the counseling for Medical Postgraduate (MD/MS) courses in Chhattisgarh State for the academic year 2025 are hereby informed that the allocation for the first phase of counselling… has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances,” the official notification stated. A new date will be communicated soon through the counselling portal.

As part of the admission process, candidates who secured the minimum qualifying marks in NEET PG 2025 are required to submit a one-time security deposit along with the counselling application fee.

For UR candidates, the counselling fee is ₹25,000 and the security deposit is ₹2 lakh.

Candidates from reserved categories must pay ₹12,500 as counselling fee when applying for seats in government medical colleges.

Authorities have clarified that the fee will be forfeited if a candidate allotted a seat in Round 2 either fails to take admission or accepts the seat and later withdraws.

For seat registration across institutions, candidates must pay ₹1,000 for government and private medical seats, while those applying under the NRI quota are required to submit ₹10,000.

The state counselling body is expected to publish the revised schedule soon, and candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates.