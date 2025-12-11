Kerala NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Begins; Preference Submission Open Till December 17

Summary Eligible candidates can now submit their college and course preferences on the official portal, cee.kerala.gov.in According to the official schedule, candidates may enter or modify their preferences until December 17

The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has opened the registration and choice-filling window for Kerala NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2. Eligible candidates can now submit their college and course preferences on the official portal, cee.kerala.gov.in. The final allotment results will be declared on December 20.

According to the official schedule, candidates may enter or modify their preferences until December 17. A provisional seat allotment list will be published on December 19. Those allotted seats in round 2 must report to their respective colleges by December 28 to confirm admission.

Eligibility for Round 2 Participation

Candidates who were allotted seats in round 1 and joined their allotted colleges are eligible to participate.

Candidates who did not receive any allotment in round 1 can also submit preferences for round 2.

Candidates who were allotted seats in round 1 but did not join are not eligible for round 2.

Candidates who joined seats allotted through the vacancy-filling process after withdrawals will also be excluded from participating.

Kerala NEET PG Bond Policy 2025

As per state regulations, all candidates admitted to MD/MS programmes must submit two service bonds executed on stamp papers totaling Rs 200 at the time of joining. Through these bonds, students commit to serving as senior residents for one year upon completion of their course.

The CEE has advised candidates to carefully review their preference lists and ensure compliance with all admission formalities before the deadlines.