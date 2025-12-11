preliminary examination

National Institute of Design Releases NID DAT 2026 Prelims Admit Card; Check Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Dec 2025
16:53 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official portal, admissions.nid.edu
The NID DAT 2026 prelims will be held on December 21 for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes offered across NID campuses in India

The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2026 prelims admit card today, December 11. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official portal, admissions.nid.edu.

The NID DAT 2026 prelims will be held on December 21 for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes offered across NID campuses in India. Admission is granted based on candidates’ performances in both the prelims and mains stages of the exam.

NID DAT Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official NID admissions website: admissions.nid.edu
  2. Click on “NID DAT 2026 Admit Card – Prelims”
  3. Enter your registered email ID and date of birth
  4. Submit the details to view the admit card
  5. Download and print the admit card to carry to the exam centre
  6. Bring a valid photo ID along with the admit card on exam day

The prelims exam evaluates candidates on their design aptitude, creativity, observation ability, and communication skills. NID has advised candidates to check all details on the admit card carefully and report any discrepancies well before the exam date.

Last updated on 11 Dec 2025
16:54 PM
preliminary examination NID DAT 2026 Admit Card
Similar stories
NEET counselling

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Begins; Preference Submission Open Till Decem. . .

NEET counselling

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 5 Counselling Announced for BDS Admissions; Registration. . .

State Bank of India

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Shortly at sbi.co.in; 5,180 Junior Associate Posts to Be . . .

Exam Centre

CBSE Urges Affiliated Schools to Register as NIOS Exam Centres for April–May 2026 S. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET counselling

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Begins; Preference Submission Open Till Decem. . .

NEET counselling

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 5 Counselling Announced for BDS Admissions; Registration. . .

NEET counselling

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Postponed; New Date to Be Announce. . .

State Bank of India

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Shortly at sbi.co.in; 5,180 Junior Associate Posts to Be . . .

Exam Centre

CBSE Urges Affiliated Schools to Register as NIOS Exam Centres for April–May 2026 S. . .

Ling Liang High School

Ling Liang High School Hosts Colourful 49th Annual Concert at Girish Mancha

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality