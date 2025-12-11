National Institute of Design Releases NID DAT 2026 Prelims Admit Card; Check Details Here

Summary Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official portal, admissions.nid.edu The NID DAT 2026 prelims will be held on December 21 for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes offered across NID campuses in India

The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2026 prelims admit card today, December 11. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official portal, admissions.nid.edu.

The NID DAT 2026 prelims will be held on December 21 for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes offered across NID campuses in India. Admission is granted based on candidates’ performances in both the prelims and mains stages of the exam.

NID DAT Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official NID admissions website: admissions.nid.edu Click on “NID DAT 2026 Admit Card – Prelims” Enter your registered email ID and date of birth Submit the details to view the admit card Download and print the admit card to carry to the exam centre Bring a valid photo ID along with the admit card on exam day

The prelims exam evaluates candidates on their design aptitude, creativity, observation ability, and communication skills. NID has advised candidates to check all details on the admit card carefully and report any discrepancies well before the exam date.