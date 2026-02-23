Haryana Staff Selection Commission

HSSC CET Phase II 2026: Last Date to Apply Today for 4,227 Posts; Check Important Dates

Posted on 23 Feb 2026
Posted on 23 Feb 2026
17:07 PM

Summary
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced that the registration process for HSSC CET Phase II Recruitment 2026 will close on February 23, 2026. Candidates interested in applying for Group C posts can submit their applications through the official website — hssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4,227 vacancies across various departments in the organisation.

HSSC CET Phase II 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete their application:

  1. Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the Apply Online link available on the homepage.
  3. Register on the portal by providing the required details.
  4. Log in to your account after registration.
  5. Fill in the application form accurately.
  6. Pay the prescribed application fee.
  7. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
  8. Keep a printed copy for future reference.

Applicants are advised to complete their registration before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. Further details regarding eligibility criteria, selection process, and exam dates are available on the HSSC official portal.

Last updated on 23 Feb 2026
17:11 PM
