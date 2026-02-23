Haryana Staff Selection Commission
HSSC CET Phase II 2026: Last Date to Apply Today for 4,227 Posts; Check Important Dates
Posted on 23 Feb 2026
17:07 PM
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced that the registration process for HSSC CET Phase II Recruitment 2026 will close on February 23, 2026. Candidates interested in applying for Group C posts can submit their applications through the official website — hssc.gov.in.
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4,227 vacancies across various departments in the organisation.
HSSC CET Phase II 2026: Steps to Apply
Candidates can follow these steps to complete their application:
Applicants are advised to complete their registration before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. Further details regarding eligibility criteria, selection process, and exam dates are available on the HSSC official portal.