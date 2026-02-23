UP NEET PG 2025 Stray Round: Merit List Out, Final Counselling Dates Announced

Summary A total of 1,409 candidates have registered for the counselling process for MD, MS, and diploma courses, with the lowest qualifying marks recorded at -5 Candidates who secured admission to MD, MS, diploma, and DNB courses through the earlier rounds were allowed to resign from their allotted seats by 12 noon on February 21, two days prior to the start of stray vacancy choice filling

The Director General Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh has published the merit list for the UP NEET PG 2025 stray vacancy round, with choice filling starting today on the official portal — upneet.gov.in.

A total of 1,409 candidates have registered for the counselling process for MD, MS, and diploma courses, with the lowest qualifying marks recorded at -5. Additionally, 162 candidates have registered for the UP NEET PG (DNB) counselling process.

Candidates who secured admission to MD, MS, diploma, and DNB courses through the earlier rounds were allowed to resign from their allotted seats by 12 noon on February 21, two days prior to the start of stray vacancy choice filling.

ADVERTISEMENT

UP NEET PG Final Round 2025 Schedule

The UP NEET PG final round counselling schedule has also been announced:

Last date to fill choices: 3 pm on February 24

Seat allotment result: February 25

Download allotment letters and complete admission: February 25 to February 28

The UP government recently finalised the fee structure for six medical colleges, capping fees at Rs 25 lakh for clinical PG courses and Rs 10 lakh for non-clinical programmes.

Only candidates who have completed online registration and deposited the required security amount will be eligible to participate in the choice filling process, the authorities clarified.

The counselling process will be conducted strictly as per merit and candidate preferences, ensuring fair allotment of seats across the state’s medical institutions.