MHT CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Again; Check Last Date to Apply

Summary Candidates seeking admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture courses can apply online through the official MAHACET website at cetcell.mahacet.org According to the official notification, the last date to submit the MHT CET 2026 application form without a late fee is February 24, 2026

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has once again extended the registration deadline for the MHT CET 2026 examination. Candidates seeking admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture courses can apply online through the official MAHACET website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the official notification, the last date to submit the MHT CET 2026 application form without a late fee is February 24, 2026. Candidates can apply with an additional late fee until February 27, 2026.

MHT CET Exam Schedule 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

The MHT CET 2026 examination will be conducted in two attempts:

First attempt: April 11 to April 26, 2026

Second attempt: May 10 to May 17, 2026

The examination will be held in two shifts each day:

First shift: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon

Second shift: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

The test will be conducted in online (Computer-Based Test) mode at various examination centres across Maharashtra. Separate examinations will be held for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) groups.

MHT CET 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the registration process:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Click on the “MHT CET 2026 Registration” link on the homepage. Enter the required registration details on the new page. Submit the details and log in to the application portal. Fill in the application form and pay the prescribed application fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Keep a printed copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. Further updates and detailed information are available on the official MAHACET website.