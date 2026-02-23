TSCHE Announces TG PGECET 2026 Schedule; Exam Begins From May 28

Summary Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — pgecet.tgche.ac.in — from February 27 The last date to submit the application form without a late fee is May 6, 2026

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU Hyderabad) has announced the schedule for the Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET) 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — pgecet.tgche.ac.in — from February 27.

The last date to submit the application form without a late fee is May 6, 2026.

TG PGECET 2026 will be conducted for admissions into postgraduate programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, and Pharmacy colleges across Telangana. The examination is conducted by JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Exam Pattern

The TG PGECET 2026 examination will be of two hours’ duration and will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark.

Candidates must secure at least 25% of the maximum marks to qualify. However, there is no minimum qualifying mark prescribed for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories.

TG PGECET 2026: Important Dates

Application form release: February 27

Last date to apply (without late fee): May 6

Edit window for submitted applications: May 9 to May 10

Last date with late fee of Rs 250: May 9

Last date with late fee of Rs 1,000: May 12

Last date with late fee of Rs 2,500: May 15

Last date with late fee of Rs 5,000: May 18

Extended last date with late fee of Rs 5,000: May 26

Release of admit card: May 19

Examination dates: May 28 to May 31

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline and regularly check the official website for updates regarding the admit card and further admission procedures.