Swami Vivekananda University Hosts International Conference on Media Literacy and Civic Engagement

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Feb 2026
12:26 PM

Summary
The conference brought together eminent academicians, media professionals, researchers, and students to deliberate on the challenges and possibilities of media engagement in an increasingly digitised public sphere
The conference reaffirmed Swami Vivekananda University’s dedication to fostering academic excellence and encouraging informed, ethical participation in the digital age

Swami Vivekananda University (SVU), Barrackpore successfully hosted a two-day International Conference on “Media Literacy and Civic Engagement in the Digital Age” on January 20–21, 2026, at its university campus. The conference brought together eminent academicians, media professionals, researchers, and students to deliberate on the challenges and possibilities of media engagement in an increasingly digitised public sphere.

The conference was inaugurated by Prof. (Dr.) Subrata Kumar Dey, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Swami Vivekananda University. The inaugural ceremony was graced by Prof. Swapan Kumar Dutta, Director, School of Agriculture, Swami Vivekananda University and Former Vice Chancellor, Visva-Bharati University, West Bengal. The event also witnessed the presence of distinguished Guests of Honour, including Prof. Kailash C. Baral, Professor of India Studies; Former Pro Vice-Chancellor and Former Director, Shillong Campus, English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), and Prof. Ujjwal Kumar Chowdhury, Principal Advisor, Techno India University and Vice-President, Global Media Education Council.

Over the course of two days, the conference featured three plenary sessions and one valedictory session, offering in-depth discussions on media ethics, digital citizenship, misinformation, and the evolving role of journalism in democratic societies. The sessions were addressed by an illustrious panel of speakers, including Mr. Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Journalist, Author and Filmmaker; Dr. Anirban Bandyopadhyay, Associate Professor and Dean, School of Tribal Culture, Philosophy and Eco-spiritualism, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences; Mr. Prasun Acharya, Senior Journalist, formerly associated with Ananda Bazar Patrika; Prof. Rajib Nandy, Associate Professor, Department of Communication and Journalism, University of Chittagong, Bangladesh; and Prof. Mita Banerjee, Chief Academic Advisor, Department of Education, Swami Vivekananda University.

Other notable speakers included Prof. Mritunjoy Chatterjee, Media Professional and Academic Administrator; Former Professor and Dean, Adamas University; Former Director, Amity School of Communication, Kolkata; and Former Director, NSHM Institute of Media and Design; Dr. Rajesh Das, Assistant Professor (Senior Grade), Department of Mass Communication, The University of Burdwan; Joydeep Dasgupta, Journalist and Editor of News Sense, a digital-first initiative dedicated to solutions journalism and fact-checking; Prof. Buroshiva Dasgupta, Advisor, School of Arts, Media and Design, Sister Nivedita University; Shiv Sahay Singh, Senior Journalist, Deputy Editor and Chief of Bureau for The Hindu in West Bengal; and Mr. Tamal Saha, Journalist, News the Truth, Former Bureau Chief and Special Correspondent, Times News Network. The conference also included four technical sessions focusing on key sub-themes such as Artificial Intelligence and Media, Media Literacy and Civic Engagement, Social Media and Public Discourse, and Combating Misinformation in the Digital Age. These sessions enabled rigorous academic exchange and provided a platform for young researchers and scholars to present their work.

The two-day academic deliberation concluded with a valedictory session and a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Pramiti Roy, Director, School of Humanities and Social Sciences and Head, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Swami Vivekananda University, Barrackpore. On the occasion, she stated, “The International Conference on Media Literacy and Civic Engagement in the Digital Age stands as a testament to our commitment to nurturing critical thinking, ethical communication, and responsible citizenship in contemporary digital society. By convening eminent academicians and media professionals, the conference seeks to empower students and scholars to critically understand and meaningfully engage with the ever-evolving digital public sphere.”

The conference reaffirmed Swami Vivekananda University’s dedication to fostering academic excellence and encouraging informed, ethical participation in the digital age.

