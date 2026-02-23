BSEAP to Release AP SSC Class 10th Hall Ticket 2026 Soon; Exams From March 16

Summary The AP SSC (Class 10) examinations are scheduled to begin on March 16, 2026, and will conclude on April 1, 2026 As per the timetable, the examination will commence with the First Language paper and conclude with the OSSC Main Language Paper II and SSC Vocational Course papers

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has not yet released the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026. Once issued, students appearing for the Class 10 board examinations will be able to download their admit cards from the official website — bse.ap.gov.in.

The AP SSC (Class 10) examinations are scheduled to begin on March 16, 2026, and will conclude on April 1, 2026. The examinations will be conducted in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

As per the timetable, the examination will commence with the First Language paper and conclude with the OSSC Main Language Paper II and SSC Vocational Course papers.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the release of the hall tickets, as entry to the examination hall will be permitted only with a valid admit card.

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

Once the hall tickets are released, candidates can follow these steps to download them:

Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. Click on the “AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026” link available on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials on the new page. Click on submit. The hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Students are advised to verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket and immediately report any discrepancies to their respective school authorities.