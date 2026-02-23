Andhra Pradesh

BSEAP to Release AP SSC Class 10th Hall Ticket 2026 Soon; Exams From March 16

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Feb 2026
15:00 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The AP SSC (Class 10) examinations are scheduled to begin on March 16, 2026, and will conclude on April 1, 2026
As per the timetable, the examination will commence with the First Language paper and conclude with the OSSC Main Language Paper II and SSC Vocational Course papers

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has not yet released the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026. Once issued, students appearing for the Class 10 board examinations will be able to download their admit cards from the official website — bse.ap.gov.in.

The AP SSC (Class 10) examinations are scheduled to begin on March 16, 2026, and will conclude on April 1, 2026. The examinations will be conducted in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

As per the timetable, the examination will commence with the First Language paper and conclude with the OSSC Main Language Paper II and SSC Vocational Course papers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the release of the hall tickets, as entry to the examination hall will be permitted only with a valid admit card.

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

Once the hall tickets are released, candidates can follow these steps to download them:

  1. Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.
  2. Click on the “AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026” link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter the required login credentials on the new page.
  4. Click on submit.
  5. The hall ticket will appear on the screen.
  6. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Students are advised to verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket and immediately report any discrepancies to their respective school authorities.

Last updated on 23 Feb 2026
15:01 PM
Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 Admit Card
Similar stories
Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Announces Revision of JPSC Age Cut-Off Year to 2022 in Asse. . .

NEET PG

Bihar NEET PG 2025 Stray Round Registration Begins; Check Detailed Schedule Here

CUET UG 2026

NTA Reopens CUET UG 2026 Registration from Today; No Correction Facility After Submis. . .

IIM Udaipur

IIM Udaipur Announces BBA Admission 2026 Schedule; Applications Open Till May 31

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIM Udaipur

IIM Udaipur Announces BBA Admission 2026 Schedule; Applications Open Till May 31

Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Announces Revision of JPSC Age Cut-Off Year to 2022 in Asse. . .

NEET PG

Bihar NEET PG 2025 Stray Round Registration Begins; Check Detailed Schedule Here

CUET UG 2026

NTA Reopens CUET UG 2026 Registration from Today; No Correction Facility After Submis. . .

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NEET MDS 2026 Application Form to Be Released Soon at nbe.edu.in; Check Required Docu. . .

ISRO YUVIKA 2026
ISRO

YUVIKA 2026: ISRO Opens Young Scientist Programme for Class 9 Students; How to Get Se. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality