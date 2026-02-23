NTA

JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Final Answer Key Out; NTA Drops Three Questions

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Feb 2026
15:45 PM

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 final answer key today. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the final answer key PDF from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the official update, NTA has dropped three questions from the JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 final answer key for Session 1.

The JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 results will be announced shortly and will be prepared based on the final answer key. The examination was conducted on January 29, 2026.

Earlier, candidates were given the opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key between February 19 and February 20.

As per the prescribed marking scheme, candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

JEE Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) across the country.

Only the top 2.5 lakh qualified candidates in JEE Main will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026, the gateway for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the declaration of results.

Last updated on 23 Feb 2026
15:47 PM
NTA JEE Main JEE Main 2026 Answer Key
