AIIMS NORCET 9 Registration Begins at aiimsexams.ac.in- Apply for 3500 Vacancies

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, commenced the registration process for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 9). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the AIIMS NORCET 9 through the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the deadline for AIIMS NORCET 9 registration is August 11. The exam will be conducted in two stages. The preliminary exam is scheduled to take place on September 14, while candidates who qualify in this stage will appear for the mains exam scheduled to be held on September 27.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,500 vacancies across various institutes, including all AIIMS, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD), and Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and more. The vacancies include 1,412 under the unreserved category, 984 for other backwards classes (OBC), 522 for scheduled castes (SC), 239 for scheduled tribes (ST), and 343 for the economically weaker sections (EWs) category.

Applicants must note that to be eligible candidates should be between 18 and 30 years of age as on August 11, 2025. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.