Indian Army

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 Soon at joinindianarmy.nic.in- Read Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jul 2025
13:04 PM

Summary
The Indian Army is expected to announce the Indian Army Agniveer result 2025. When announced, candidates can check the Indian Army Agniveer result on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the Agniveer CEE took place from June 30 to July 10, 2025. The test was held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odiya, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi and Assamese.

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of the Indian Army Agniveer recruitment, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

2. Click on the Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Submit and check the result.

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
