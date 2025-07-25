Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 Soon at joinindianarmy.nic.in- Read Details Here

Summary As per the schedule, the Agniveer CEE took place from June 30 to July 10, 2025 The test was held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odiya, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi and Assamese

The Indian Army is expected to announce the Indian Army Agniveer result 2025. When announced, candidates can check the Indian Army Agniveer result on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the Agniveer CEE took place from June 30 to July 10, 2025. The test was held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odiya, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi and Assamese.

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of the Indian Army Agniveer recruitment, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

2. Click on the Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Submit and check the result.

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.