BPSC

Bihar Public Service Commission Releases Fresh Exam Calendar! BPSC Integrated 71st CCE on Sept 13

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jul 2025
13:35 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates willing to appear for the exams can check the schedule on the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in
According to the exam calendar, BPSC Integrated 71st CCE Prelims will be conducted on September 13, 2025

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the updated exam calendar which includes the dates and other details of several upcoming exams. Candidates willing to appear for the exams can check the schedule on the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

According to the exam calendar, BPSC Integrated 71st CCE Prelims will be conducted on September 13, 2025. The number of vacancies to be filled through this exam is 1298. BPSC Special Teacher Recruitment Exam (Prelims) 2025 will take place in November/December, 2025 and the number of vacancies for this post is 7279.

Other BPSC exams are as follows:

ADVERTISEMENT

Secondary & Higher Secondary Teacher in Simultala Residential School, Jamui

Vacancies- 26

Prelims Exam Date- September 20, 2025

Assistant Section Officer

Number of vacancies- 41

Prelims Exam Date- September 10, 2025

Motor Vehicle Inspector

Number of vacancies- 28

Prelims Exam Date- August 9 and 10, 2025

Vice Principal and equivalent in ITI under Labour resources Dept.

Number of vacancies- 50

Prelims Exam Date- August 17, 2025

Mineral Development Officer

Number of vacancies-50

Prelims Exam Date- August 9 and 10, 2025

Meanwhile, the commission had postponed the 71st Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2025 recently. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for September 10, 2025. Similarly, the Assistant Section Officer, BPSC (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was previously scheduled for September 13, 2025.

Last updated on 25 Jul 2025
13:36 PM
BPSC Bihar Public Service Commission exam schedule
Similar stories
MHT CET

State Common Entrance Test, Maharashtra Issues MHT CET 2025 Final Merit List- Direct . . .

Indian Army

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 Soon at joinindianarmy.nic.in- Read Details Here

Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Round 2 Admissions 2025: Vacant Seats List Out; Allotment Result Soon

NEET UG 2025

AIIMS Issues Reporting Guidelines Ahead of NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MHT CET

State Common Entrance Test, Maharashtra Issues MHT CET 2025 Final Merit List- Direct . . .

Indian Army

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 Soon at joinindianarmy.nic.in- Read Details Here

Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Round 2 Admissions 2025: Vacant Seats List Out; Allotment Result Soon

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade

IIFT Kolkata Campus Celebrates Foundation Day, Honouring Legacy and Aspiration

Sister Nivedita University

Salesforce partners with Eastern India’s leading university to revolutionise higher. . .

NEET UG 2025

AIIMS Issues Reporting Guidelines Ahead of NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality