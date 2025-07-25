Bihar Public Service Commission Releases Fresh Exam Calendar! BPSC Integrated 71st CCE on Sept 13

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the updated exam calendar which includes the dates and other details of several upcoming exams. Candidates willing to appear for the exams can check the schedule on the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
According to the exam calendar, BPSC Integrated 71st CCE Prelims will be conducted on September 13, 2025. The number of vacancies to be filled through this exam is 1298. BPSC Special Teacher Recruitment Exam (Prelims) 2025 will take place in November/December, 2025 and the number of vacancies for this post is 7279.
Other BPSC exams are as follows:
Secondary & Higher Secondary Teacher in Simultala Residential School, Jamui
Vacancies- 26
Prelims Exam Date- September 20, 2025
Assistant Section Officer
Number of vacancies- 41
Prelims Exam Date- September 10, 2025
Motor Vehicle Inspector
Number of vacancies- 28
Prelims Exam Date- August 9 and 10, 2025
Vice Principal and equivalent in ITI under Labour resources Dept.
Number of vacancies- 50
Prelims Exam Date- August 17, 2025
Mineral Development Officer
Number of vacancies-50
Prelims Exam Date- August 9 and 10, 2025
Meanwhile, the commission had postponed the 71st Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2025 recently. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for September 10, 2025. Similarly, the Assistant Section Officer, BPSC (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was previously scheduled for September 13, 2025.