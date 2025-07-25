AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Schedule For BE, BTech OUT- Registration from July 27

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jul 2025
15:15 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates interested can register for the final phase of AP EAMCET counselling 2025 by visiting the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.
As per the schedule, the registration will commence from July 27 and the last date for submission of online applications is August 1, 2025

The Department of Technical Education announced the schedule for the final phase of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy (AP EAPCET) 2025 counselling for BE, BTech admissions. Candidates interested can register for the final phase of AP EAMCET counselling 2025 by visiting the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

As per the schedule, the registration will commence from July 27 and the last date for submission of online applications is August 1, 2025. Those who were not allotted a seat or are not satisfied with their AP EAMCET 2025 phase 1 seat allotment can participate in the 2nd counselling. Already registered candidates are required to exercise fresh options for the leftover seats in the courses and colleges.

Along with the registration, applicants will be required to make online payment of the counselling fee of Rs 1200 for OC, BC and Rs 600 for SC, ST.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Schedule

Online Payment of Processing Fee cum Registration and Online Certificate Verification- July 27 to July 30

Online Verification of Uploaded Certificates at Notified Help Line Centers- July 28 to July 30

Exercising the Web-Options by the Registered and Eligible Candidates- July 28 to July 31

Change of Options for the Candidates- August 1

Seat Allotment- August 4

Self-Reporting & Reporting at College- August 4 to August 8

Last updated on 25 Jul 2025
15:16 PM
AP EAMCET AP EAPCET 2025
