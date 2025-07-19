Sri Sri Academy

Sri Sri Academy’s Career Fair 2025 Empowers 1000+ Students with Global Career Insights

Posted on 19 Jul 2025
19:00 PM

Sri Sri Academy

Summary
The Career Fair 2025, held on Saturday, July 12 at Sri Sri Academy, Kolkata, turned into a hub of opportunity, guidance, and inspiration for over 1,000 students and parents. Organised in conjunction with the Parent-Teacher Meeting for Classes 6–12, the event brought together 35+ prestigious Indian and international universities and educational consultants under one roof.

Sri Sri Academy

Hosted on the 7th Floor Multipurpose Hall, the fair featured institutions like Ashoka University, OP Jindal University, Krea University, Amity, Pearl Academy, iLead Kolkata, Techno India, and several others. Global education consultants such as SIUK, Global Reach, Blue Sky Education, and organisations like ETS TOEFL and ICSI also participated, offering valuable insights into study abroad timelines, SAT/TOEFL preparation, LORs, and profile building.

From Class 6 to Class 12, students had tailored experiences:

  • Classes 6 & 7 explored unconventional careers like Fintech, Aerospace Engineering, Data Science, and Legal Services, realising there’s a world beyond the usual.
  • Classes 8 & 9 found clarity in stream selection, thanks to thoughtful counselling and expert sessions.
  • Senior students engaged in one-on-one sessions with university representatives, delving deep into course structures, campus life, and career prospects.

The fair also fostered parental engagement, allowing parents to interact directly with university delegates and get clarity on emerging career trends and academic programs.

With insightful discussions, personalised guidance, and broad exposure, the Career Fair 2025 helped many students feel confident, informed, and inspired about their future. Sri Sri Academy once again proved that early, informed counselling can pave the way for empowered career decisions.

Last updated on 19 Jul 2025
19:01 PM
Sri Sri Academy Career fair
