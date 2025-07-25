UPSC

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main 2025 Result OUT at upsc.gov.in- 296 Candidates Qualify

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jul 2025
14:26 PM

File Image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the result for the written examination of the Combined Geo-Scientist Main 2025 on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the mentioned official website and check the result.

A total of 296 candidates have qualified for the interview or personality test. Of total; 64 candidates have qualified for geologist group A, 135 for scientist B (hydrogeology) or assistant hydrogeologist, 69 for geophysicist or scientist B (geophysics) or assistant geophysicist, and 28 for chemist or scientist b(chemical) or assistant chemist posts.

The recruitment aims to fill 85 vacancies in various posts. UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main 2025 exam was conducted on June 21 and 22 for candidates who qualified the Prelims result 2025. A 15 day window will be opened for the UPSC candidates who have cleared the written exam to fill their educational qualifications from July 29 to August 12.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2025 Result: Direct Link

The commission informed that candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claim relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) etc. at the time of the personality test.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website

