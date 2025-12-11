XLRI Jamshedpur

XLRI Jamshedpur To Close XAT 2026 Registration For MBA, PGDM Courses Today- Check Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Dec 2025
14:02 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can complete their registration on the official website, xatonline.in
The national-level management entrance exam will be conducted on January 4, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will close the registration window for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 today, December 11, 2025. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can complete their registration on the official website, xatonline.in.

The national-level management entrance exam will be conducted on January 4, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates are required to pay a registration fee of ₹2,200 to apply for the test. XAT 2026 will be administered in computer-based test (CBT) mode across more than 70 designated exam centres nationwide. The hall tickets for the exam will be issued on December 20.

XAT scores are recognised by over 250 B-schools for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes. Participating institutes include top management schools such as XLRI Jamshedpur, MICA Ahmedabad, XIM Bhubaneswar, IMT Ghaziabad, and S P Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) do not accept XAT scores.

ADVERTISEMENT

The XAT 2026 question paper will consist entirely of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). As per the marking scheme, candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect response. An additional penalty of 0.10 marks will apply for more than eight consecutive unanswered questions. The General Knowledge (GK) section, however, will have no negative marking.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline and review exam-day guidelines once the hall ticket is released.

Last updated on 11 Dec 2025
14:05 PM
XLRI Jamshedpur XAT 2026
Similar stories
Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar Board Opens BSEB DElEd 2026 Exam Registration For 30,750 Seats; Applications Ti. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC UG City Slip 2025 Issued for CBT 2 - Direct Download Link and Admit Card Upd. . .

NEET counselling

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Postponed; New Date to Be Announce. . .

IBPS SO

IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 Announced: Scorecards Out on ibps.in Till December 17

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar Board Opens BSEB DElEd 2026 Exam Registration For 30,750 Seats; Applications Ti. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC UG City Slip 2025 Issued for CBT 2 - Direct Download Link and Admit Card Upd. . .

NEET counselling

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Postponed; New Date to Be Announce. . .

IBPS SO

IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 Announced: Scorecards Out on ibps.in Till December 17

MCC

MCC Adds Extra Counselling Rounds to Fill Vacant BDS, BSc Nursing Seats; Gujarat Rele. . .

UPSC 2026

UPSC CDS I, NDA I Exams 2026 Registration Begins - Exam Dates, Vacancy & Selection De. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality