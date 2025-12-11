RRB NTPC UG City Slip 2025 Issued for CBT 2 - Direct Download Link and Admit Card Updates

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the RRB NTPC 2025 city intimation slip for undergraduate posts ahead of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2. Candidates can download their city intimation slip through the regional RRB websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the RRB NTPC 2025 city intimation slip for undergraduate posts ahead of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2. Candidates can download their city intimation slip through the regional RRB websites using their registration number, user password (date of birth), and the captcha code provided on the login page. The CBT 2 examination for NTPC UG posts is scheduled to be held on December 20, 2025.

To download the RRB NTPC UG city intimation slip 2025 for CBT 2, candidates should visit the region-wise official websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards. They must then click on the CEN 06/2024 NTPC (Undergraduate): CBT 2 City Intimation link available on the homepage. After entering their user ID and password, the city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to save and download the document for reference.

RRB has clarified that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. Instead, it provides crucial pre-exam information, such as details about the exam venue, assigned city, and exam shift timings. The admit card will be issued separately closer to the exam date.

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment process aims to provide opportunities across various undergraduate-level posts through a multi-stage testing system.

Find the direct city slip download link here.