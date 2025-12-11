IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 Announced: Scorecards Out on ibps.in Till December 17

Summary The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially declared the IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Mains Result 2025 on its website. The result window will remain accessible until December 17, 2025, after which the link will be disabled.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially declared the IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Mains Result 2025 on its website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the Mains examination held on November 9, 2025, can now log in to download their scorecards. The result window will remain accessible until December 17, 2025, after which the link will be disabled.

To download the IBPS SO Mains 2025 scorecard, candidates must visit the official IBPS portal and navigate to the “CRP Specialist Officers” section on the homepage. After selecting the link for the Mains result, they must enter their Registration Number/Roll Number, Password/Date of Birth, and the captcha code to log in. Once the scorecard appears on the screen, candidates should verify all details, save the file, and keep a printed copy for future recruitment stages.

This result marks a key stage in the recruitment process aimed at filling 1,007 Specialist Officer vacancies in participating banks. Only candidates who have qualified in the Mains examination will move forward to the next level of selection. The shortlisted candidates will now prepare for upcoming rounds, including the interview phase and document verification, which form crucial components of the final merit process.

All qualified candidates must keep checking the official website for timely updates regarding the interview schedule, document verification, and further steps in the IBPS Specialist Officer recruitment process for 2025.

Find the scorecard download link here.