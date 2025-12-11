Bihar Board Opens BSEB DElEd 2026 Exam Registration For 30,750 Seats; Applications Till December 24

Summary Candidates can fill out the BSEB DElEd application form 2026 from December 11 to 24 through the official portal, bsebdeled.com The entrance exam is held for admission to 306 government and private teacher training institutes across Bihar, which together offer 30,750 seats

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun the registration process for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Joint Entrance Examination for admissions to the 2026–28 academic session. Candidates can fill out the BSEB DElEd application form 2026 from December 11 to 24 through the official portal, bsebdeled.com.

The entrance exam is held for admission to 306 government and private teacher training institutes across Bihar, which together offer 30,750 seats. As per the revised structure, the BSEB DElEd 2026 exam will be conducted online for all institutions recognised by the NCTE and affiliated with the state board.

To qualify the entrance test, unreserved category candidates must score at least 35%, while candidates from SC, ST, and PwD categories need 30% marks.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the application process, candidates belonging to the general, EWS, BC, and EBC categories are required to pay a registration fee of ₹960. Those from SC, ST, and PwD categories must pay ₹760.

Eligibility criteria require applicants to have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 50% marks. A 5% relaxation is offered to reserved category and PwD candidates. The board has clarified that qualifications such as polytechnic or ITI are not valid for DElEd admission, except in cases where candidates have completed vocational Class 10+12, Madhyamik, or Intermediate examinations. The minimum age limit is 17 years as on the first day of the admission year.

Final admissions will be granted on the basis of a merit list combining entrance exam scores and institutional preferences submitted by candidates.