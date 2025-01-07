Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Shines at Techfest 2024, IIT Bombay

Summary Lakshmipat Singhania Academy proudly showcased its innovative spirit and technical prowess at Techfest 2024, IIT Bombay— Asia’s largest science and technology festival LSA extends heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Kishore Chatterjee for his invaluable guidance and for arranging lab visits that expanded students’ horizons

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy proudly showcased its innovative spirit and technical prowess at Techfest 2024, IIT Bombay— Asia’s largest science and technology festival. A delegation of 43 enthusiastic students and three teachers participated in a series of competitive and educational events, leaving an indelible mark on the esteemed platform.

The Aeromodelling event was a standout for the LSA team, as 43 students designed, built, and flew RC planes. They applied STEM principles like the centre of gravity, weight-to-thrust ratio, and aerodynamics with remarkable creativity and precision. The students’ efforts reflected their understanding of advanced engineering concepts, fostering skills like problem-solving, teamwork, and resilience. Chief materials like Depron enabled students to experiment with various designs and dimensions, including twin propellers, single propellers, and flying wings. The challenge of balancing twin motor power was a particular highlight, as students persevered to perfect their models. This hands-on experience not only prepared them for advanced competitions like the Aeromodelling Challenge but also deepened their passion for aeronautics.

In the Robotics arena, LSA teams displayed exceptional technical and programming skills. Four teams completed the challenging Rowboatics arena, with two teams advancing to the finals. Students demonstrated ingenuity by crafting designs ranging from hoverboards with air rudders to underwater models with single and double propellers. The event emphasized hydrodynamics and electronics, showcasing the students’ ability to tackle complex engineering problems with creativity and determination. Beyond competitions, students gained invaluable exposure to cutting-edge research through visits to IIT Bombay’s academic facilities. The Infinity Corridor led them to the Nano Fabrication Lab, Insulator Lab, and Sir Michael Faraday’s Lab, where they explored advanced innovations in semiconductor technology and other domains.

Dr. Kishore Chatterjee’s exceptional guidance enriched the experience, simplifying complex concepts for young minds and sparking curiosity. His engaging approach and captivating explanations left a lasting impression, inspiring the next generation of innovators. The event also featured thrilling showcases like the Aero Show, Roadshow, and Robowar, leaving students mesmerized by the possibilities of technology. Late-evening recreational activities added a touch of fun, making the journey memorable for all participants.

The ATL Lab at LSA continues to play a pivotal role in nurturing innovation and creativity. Through platforms like the School Innovation Marathon, Tinkerpreneur programs, and Techfest at IITs, students receive opportunities to explore, experiment, and excel in STEM fields. Techfest 2024 was a transformative experience for LSA students, equipping them with practical knowledge, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. Their achievements in Aeromodelling and Robotics reflect their dedication, creativity, and teamwork. The exposure gained at IIT Bombay has undoubtedly ignited a lifelong passion for science and technology. Director Meena Kak said, “TechFest at the prestigious IIT Bombay was a unique opportunity that allowed students to get learning experience on the aspects ranging from coding to aeromodelling. It is a dynamic platform that brings global industry leaders and young aspiring minds together.”

LSA extends heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Kishore Chatterjee for his invaluable guidance and for arranging lab visits that expanded students’ horizons. His mentorship has left a profound impact, inspiring students to pursue excellence in STEM. LSA ATL Incharge Dipankar Pal feels, “Early exposure to technology education is significantly enhancing students' real-world learning experiences. Events like Techfest at IIT Bombay provide a unique platform for students to witness and engage with cutting-edge innovations and the best practices in science, technology, and engineering.” Lakshmipat Singhania Academy’s journey at Techfest 2024 underscores its commitment to fostering innovation and preparing students for future challenges, making it a beacon of excellence in STEM education.