Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Celebrates Annual Sports Day 2025 with Energy and Team Spirit

Posted on 24 Jan 2026
On the 9th of January, 2026, Rabindra Sarobar stadium was witness to the Annual Sports Day, hosted by Lakshmipat Singhania Academy. The day was a culmination of the effort of students from the four houses- Vayu, Agni, Jal and Prithvi- and their vibrant enthusiasm and sportsmanship. The competitive spirit was palpable as every participant vied for the cup for their own house, pushing themselves to their limits.

Celebrating this resilience and determination, the choir started the day off with a rendition of 'The Champion' by Carrie Underwood, an ode to each and every champion amidst the student ranks. Brig. Ajay Chopra, who was the chief guest, spoke on the relevance of technology but urged everyone to use technology to bring the students back to the field as no screen can replace the thrill of a live competition. In her address, Director Meena Kak highlighted the role of Sports Day in fostering teamwork, discipline, and holistic development.

“Annual Sports is where discipline meets determination and teamwork finds its truest expression. Every race run and every cheer heard reflect the commitment of the Academy to nurturing healthy bodies, strong minds, and spirited young leaders,” she said.

The drills for the classes III-V occurred shortly after, with hoola hoop, flowing fabric and flags, highlighting the importance of movement and dance for holistic development. The march past that came after was an impressive display of skill and discipline as rows of students moved in tandem to the beats of the band and were led by their captains. The karate drill displayed discipline and strength as students showed their own prowess in the martial art. The day proceeded with the various sporting events, like the relay race, 100-metre-dash and 400-metre-dash taking place, alongside other events. The closing march brought together the students of all the houses as they waited with bated breaths as the house points were tallied and the winners were announced.

Principal Jaya Misra praised the students’ efforts, “Sports Day plays a vital role in the holistic development of students and remains an integral part of school life. This year, Jal House’s victorious comeback stood out as a remarkable display of determination, earning appreciation from all.”

The most awaited of these declarations, the spot for the overall champion was bagged by Jal house, that for the March Past was won by Agni house, Vayu house won for Best Cheering House and the award for the best decoration was bagged by Prithvi house. The awards for individual student athletes were announced next, with Best Athlete being won by Aarushi Bhroota, Jayant Kothari and Bhavya Dhandhania. The vote of thanks was delivered by the Head Boy and the Head Girl, and the day concluded with the National Anthem.

