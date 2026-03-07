UCEED Result 2026 Declared, Link Activated: Check Rank List and Counselling Schedule

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has officially declared the results of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the national-level design entrance examination can now check their results online through the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has officially declared the results of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the national-level design entrance examination can now check their results online through the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The result has been released online, and candidates are required to log in to the candidate portal using their registered email ID and password to access their score. IIT Bombay has clarified that no physical copy of the result will be sent to candidates by post, and all result-related information will be available only through the official website.

Following the announcement of the results, IIT Bombay will release the official UCEED 2026 scorecard on March 10, 2026. The scorecard will contain essential details, including the candidate’s marks obtained in the examination, overall rank, and qualifying status. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official portal until July 31, 2026. Applicants are advised to download and securely store the document within the given timeframe, as it will be required during the admission and counselling process.

Prior to the declaration of the results, candidates were provided access to their Part-A response sheets. However, IIT Bombay has now disabled the option to download these responses following the release of the final results.

The UCEED 2026 rank list will be prepared based on the combined performance of candidates in both Part-A and Part-B sections of the examination. Candidates who meet the minimum qualifying criteria will be assigned ranks and will become eligible to participate in the admission process for BDes programmes through UCEED counselling.

According to the official information bulletin, the application for counselling for the qualified candidates will start from March 14 to April 10. Following this, the seat allotment results for rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 will be declared on April 21, May 19, June 10, June 24, and July 03, 2026, respectively.

