Kolkata Gears Up for Grand Finale of IIHM International Young Chef Olympiad 2026

Posted on 21 Jan 2026
Kolkata is all set to don its finest culinary colours as it prepares to host the Grand Closing Ceremony and Awards Night of the 12th IIHM International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) 2026.
The Grand Closing Ceremony and Awards Night promises to be a fitting finale to this global gastronomic journey.

Kolkata is all set to don its finest culinary colours as it prepares to host the Grand Closing Ceremony and Awards Night of the 12th IIHM International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) 2026 on February 6, 2026, beginning at 6 PM at the NICCO PARK – Wet-O-Wild Complex.

Often described as the world’s largest culinary competition for young chefs, the Young Chef Olympiad attracts participation from over 50 countries each year. In its 2026 edition, more than 40 countries from across the globe will compete, making the event a vibrant celebration of diversity, creativity and global gastronomy. The competition unfolds over seven action-packed days, spread across six Indian cities, before culminating in a spectacular finale in Kolkata - recently recognised by Eater.com as one of the world’s leading foodie destinations.

The theme for YCO 2026, “Culinary DNA,” lies at the heart of the competition. It encourages young chefs to delve deep into their roots, heritage and cultural identity, exploring how personal and regional histories shape global cuisines. Through this theme, participants are inspired not only to cook but to narrate stories—reinterpreting traditional flavours with contemporary techniques while honouring their culinary origins.

The Grand Closing Ceremony and Awards Night promises to be a fitting finale to this global gastronomic journey. The evening will celebrate the skill, discipline, and creativity of the world’s finest young chefs who have competed across multiple rigorous rounds. It will also recognise excellence, innovation, and cultural expression, as winners are crowned in front of an international audience of culinary leaders, educators, industry experts, and dignitaries.

Known for its rich food culture and evolving culinary landscape, Kolkata provides the perfect backdrop for an Olympiad that celebrates both tradition and modernity.

As the countdown begins, anticipation is building among culinary institutions, young chefs, and food enthusiasts worldwide. The 12th IIHM International Young Chef Olympiad 2026 is poised to conclude not just as a competition, but as a powerful celebration of global unity through food - where cultures meet, stories are plated, and the future of world cuisine takes centre stage.

