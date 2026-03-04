Maharashtra government

MHT CET 2026 Application Correction For PCM, PCB Opens Tomorrow; Check Fields to Edit Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Mar 2026
15:22 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have registered for the exam, which is for admission to engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture courses for the 2026–27 academic year, can make corrections online at the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org
Only candidates who have successfully completed the application process and paid the examination fee are eligible to use this facility

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced that the edit facility for MHT CET 2026 (PCM/PCB) applications will be available from March 5, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the exam, which is for admission to engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture courses for the 2026–27 academic year, can make corrections online at the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

The online correction window will remain open until March 7, 2026. According to the CET cell, the decision comes after receiving multiple requests from applicants seeking corrections in their forms. Only candidates who have successfully completed the application process and paid the examination fee are eligible to use this facility.

Candidates can edit specific fields in the application form, which include:

  • Candidate’s name
  • Date of birth
  • Photograph and signature
  • Gender
  • Option to add group
  • Option to add second attempt details

Applicants are advised to carefully review their application details during the correction window, as only the specified fields will be editable.

Last updated on 04 Mar 2026
15:22 PM
Maharashtra government MHT CET MHT CET 2026
