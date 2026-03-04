MHT CET 2026 Application Correction For PCM, PCB Opens Tomorrow; Check Fields to Edit Here

Summary Candidates who have registered for the exam, which is for admission to engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture courses for the 2026–27 academic year, can make corrections online at the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org Only candidates who have successfully completed the application process and paid the examination fee are eligible to use this facility

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced that the edit facility for MHT CET 2026 (PCM/PCB) applications will be available from March 5, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the exam, which is for admission to engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture courses for the 2026–27 academic year, can make corrections online at the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

The online correction window will remain open until March 7, 2026. According to the CET cell, the decision comes after receiving multiple requests from applicants seeking corrections in their forms. Only candidates who have successfully completed the application process and paid the examination fee are eligible to use this facility.

Candidates can edit specific fields in the application form, which include:

Candidate’s name

Date of birth

Photograph and signature

Gender

Option to add group

Option to add second attempt details

Applicants are advised to carefully review their application details during the correction window, as only the specified fields will be editable.