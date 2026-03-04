SSC Uploads MTS Tier 1 Answer Key 2026; Candidates Can Raise Objections at Rs 50 Per Question

Summary Candidates who appeared for the SSC MTS 2026 exam can now download the answer key from the official website at ssc.gov.in Along with the provisional answer key, the commission has also made available candidates’ response sheets

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for Tier 1 of the SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2026 on March 3. Candidates who appeared for the SSC MTS 2026 exam can now download the answer key from the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Along with the provisional answer key, the commission has also made available candidates’ response sheets. Aspirants who are not satisfied with any of the answers provided in the provisional key can raise objections through the official portal. The window to challenge the answer key will remain open until March 6, 2026, at 6 pm. Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 50 per question challenged.

The SSC MTS 2026 Tier 1 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from February 4 to February 15, 2026, across various centres in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the marking scheme, candidates will be awarded three marks for each correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response in CBT Session 2. The examination comprised 120 questions in CBT Session 1 and 150 questions in CBT Session 2.

SSC MTS Answer Key 2026: Steps to Challenge

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the “SSC MTS Answer Key” link available on the homepage.

Log in using your registration number and password.

Select the questions you wish to challenge.

Pay the objection fee of Rs 50 per question in online mode.

Submit the challenge and download the payment receipt for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their responses and submit objections, if any, within the stipulated deadline, as no representations will be accepted after the closing date.