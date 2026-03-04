Staff Selection Commission

SSC Uploads MTS Tier 1 Answer Key 2026; Candidates Can Raise Objections at Rs 50 Per Question

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Mar 2026
12:37 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the SSC MTS 2026 exam can now download the answer key from the official website at ssc.gov.in
Along with the provisional answer key, the commission has also made available candidates’ response sheets

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for Tier 1 of the SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2026 on March 3. Candidates who appeared for the SSC MTS 2026 exam can now download the answer key from the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Along with the provisional answer key, the commission has also made available candidates’ response sheets. Aspirants who are not satisfied with any of the answers provided in the provisional key can raise objections through the official portal. The window to challenge the answer key will remain open until March 6, 2026, at 6 pm. Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 50 per question challenged.

The SSC MTS 2026 Tier 1 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from February 4 to February 15, 2026, across various centres in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the marking scheme, candidates will be awarded three marks for each correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response in CBT Session 2. The examination comprised 120 questions in CBT Session 1 and 150 questions in CBT Session 2.

SSC MTS Answer Key 2026: Steps to Challenge

  • Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.
  • Click on the “SSC MTS Answer Key” link available on the homepage.
  • Log in using your registration number and password.
  • Select the questions you wish to challenge.
  • Pay the objection fee of Rs 50 per question in online mode.
  • Submit the challenge and download the payment receipt for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their responses and submit objections, if any, within the stipulated deadline, as no representations will be accepted after the closing date.

Last updated on 04 Mar 2026
12:38 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC MTS Answer Key
Similar stories
IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur Launches Innovative Applied AI School with Focus on Healthcare, Manufac. . .

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay Declares CEED Result 2026 at ceed.iitb.ac.in; Scorecards Release Date Anno. . .

Kerala government

Samastha Kerala Madrasa Results 2026 Out for Classes 5, 7, 10, 12; Check Scores

National Testing Agency (NTA)

NTA Releases CUET PG Admit Card 2026 for March 6–10 Exams at exams.nta.nic.in; Dire. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur Launches Innovative Applied AI School with Focus on Healthcare, Manufac. . .

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay Declares CEED Result 2026 at ceed.iitb.ac.in; Scorecards Release Date Anno. . .

Kerala government

Samastha Kerala Madrasa Results 2026 Out for Classes 5, 7, 10, 12; Check Scores

National Testing Agency (NTA)

NTA Releases CUET PG Admit Card 2026 for March 6–10 Exams at exams.nta.nic.in; Dire. . .

nytns/amir hamja
Zohran Mamdani

Smaller class size, more teachers

Global Health Forum and Techno India Group have announced a landmark strategic partnership
Techno India Group

Global Health Forum Announces Landmark U.S.–India Healthcare Education Partnership

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality